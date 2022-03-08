Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule
It's officially Championship Week in college basketball and we've got you covered with the brackets, schedules, and live score updates for each of the six major conference men's basketball tournaments this week.
The 2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament runs from Wednesday, March 9 through Sunday March 13 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Follow along live with score updates for every game from the first round through to the Big Ten Championship Game.
See the brackets, schedules, and live score updates for each of the other major conference men's basketball tournaments at the following links:
ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule
Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule
Big East Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule
Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule
SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule
Here's the official bracket for the 2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament:
The following schedule will be updated following the conclusion of each game (all times Eastern):
2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament
First Round - Wednesday, March 9
Game 1 - 6pm: No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 13 Nebraska (BTN)
Game 2 - 8:30pm: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Minnesota (BTN)
Read More
Second Round - Thursday, March 10
Game 3 - 11:30am: No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Indiana (BTN)
Game 4 - 2pm: No. 5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner (BTN)
Game 5 - 6:30pm: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Maryland (BTN)
Game 6 - 9pm: No. 6 Ohio State vs. Game 2 winner (BTN)
Quarterfinals - Friday, March 11
Game 7 - 11:30am: No. 1 Illinois vs. Game 3 winner (BTN)
Game 8 - 2pm: No. 4 Rutgers vs. Game 4 winner (BTN)
Game 9 - 6:30pm: No. 2 Wisconsin vs. Game 5 winner (BTN)
Game 10 - 9pm: No. 3 Purdue vs. Game 6 winner (BTN)
Semifinals - Saturday, March 12
Game 11 - 1pm: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (CBS)
Game 12 - 3:30pm: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner (CBS)
Big Ten Championship Game - Sunday, March 13
Championship - 3:30pm: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner (CBS)