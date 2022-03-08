Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

See the official bracket, schedule, and score updates for the 2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament

It's officially Championship Week in college basketball and we've got you covered with the brackets, schedules, and live score updates for each of the six major conference men's basketball tournaments this week.

The 2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament runs from Wednesday, March 9 through Sunday March 13 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Follow along live with score updates for every game from the first round through to the Big Ten Championship Game.

Here's the official bracket for the 2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament:

2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

The following schedule will be updated following the conclusion of each game (all times Eastern):

2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament

First Round - Wednesday, March 9

Game 1 - 6pm: No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 13 Nebraska (BTN)

Game 2 - 8:30pm: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Minnesota (BTN)

Second Round - Thursday, March 10

Game 3 - 11:30am: No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Indiana (BTN)

Game 4 - 2pm: No. 5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner (BTN)

Game 5 - 6:30pm: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Maryland (BTN)

Game 6 - 9pm: No. 6 Ohio State vs. Game 2 winner (BTN)

Quarterfinals - Friday, March 11

Game 7 - 11:30am: No. 1 Illinois vs. Game 3 winner (BTN)

Game 8 - 2pm: No. 4 Rutgers vs. Game 4 winner (BTN)

Game 9 - 6:30pm: No. 2 Wisconsin vs. Game 5 winner (BTN)

Game 10 - 9pm: No. 3 Purdue vs. Game 6 winner (BTN)

Semifinals - Saturday, March 12

Game 11 - 1pm: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (CBS)

Game 12 - 3:30pm: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner (CBS)

Big Ten Championship Game - Sunday, March 13

Championship - 3:30pm: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner (CBS)