Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

See the official bracket, schedule, and score updates for the 2022 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament

It's officially Championship Week in college basketball and we've got you covered with the brackets, schedules, and live score updates for each of the six major conference men's basketball tournaments this week.

The 2022 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament runs from Wednesday, March 9 through Saturday, March 12 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Follow along live with score updates for every game from the first round through to the Big 12 Championship Game.

See the brackets, schedules, and live score updates for each of the other major conference men's basketball tournaments at the following links:

ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

Big East Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

Here's the official bracket for the 2022 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament:

2022 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

The following schedule will be updated following the conclusion of each game (all times Eastern):

2022 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament

First Round - Wednesday, March 9

Game 1 - 7pm: No. 8 Kansas State vs. No. 9 West Virginia (ESPNU)

Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 10

Game 2 - 12:30pm: No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 TCU (ESPN2)

Game 3 - 3pm: No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 winner (ESPN)

Game 4 - 7pm: No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 7 Oklahoma (ESPN)

Game 5 - 9:30pm: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Iowa State (ESPN2)

Semifinals - Friday, March 11

Game 6 - 7pm: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 7 - 9:30pm: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Big 12 Championship Game - Saturday, March 12

Championship - 6pm: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner (ESPN)