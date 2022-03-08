SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule
It's officially Championship Week in college basketball and we've got you covered with the brackets, schedules, and live score updates for each of the six major conference men's basketball tournaments this week.
The 2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament runs from Wednesday, March 9 through Sunday, March 13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida. Follow along live with score updates for every game from the first round through to the SEC Championship Game.
See the brackets, schedules, and live score updates for each of the other major conference men's basketball tournaments at the following links:
ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule
Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule
Big East Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule
Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule
Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule
Here's the official bracket for the 2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament:
The following schedule will be updated following the conclusion of each game (all times Eastern):
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
First Round - Wednesday, March 9
Game 1 - 6pm: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Ole Miss (SECN)
Game 2 - 8:30pm: No. 11 Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Georgia (SECN)
Read More
Second Round - Thursday, March 10
Game 3 - 12pm: No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Florida (SECN)
Game 4 - 2:30pm: No. 5 LSU vs. Game 1 winner (SECN)
Game 5 - 6pm: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Mississippi State (SECN)
Game 6 - 8:30pm: No. 6 Alabama vs. Game 2 winner
Quarterfinals - Friday, March 11
Game 7 - 12pm: No. 1 Auburn vs. Game 3 winner (ESPN)
Game 8 - 2:30pm: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner (ESPN)
Game 9 - 6pm: No. 2 Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner (SECN)
Game 10 - 8:30pm: No. 3 Kentucky vs. Game 6 winner (SECN)
Semifinals - Saturday, March 12
Game 11 - 1pm: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (ESPN)
Game 12 - 3:30pm: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner (ESPN)
SEC Championship Game - Sunday, March 13
Championship - 1pm: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner (ESPN)