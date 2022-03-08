SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

See the official bracket, schedule, and score updates for the 2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament

It's officially Championship Week in college basketball and we've got you covered with the brackets, schedules, and live score updates for each of the six major conference men's basketball tournaments this week.

The 2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament runs from Wednesday, March 9 through Sunday, March 13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida. Follow along live with score updates for every game from the first round through to the SEC Championship Game.

See the brackets, schedules, and live score updates for each of the other major conference men's basketball tournaments at the following links:

ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

Big East Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

Here's the official bracket for the 2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament:

2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

The following schedule will be updated following the conclusion of each game (all times Eastern):

2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament

First Round - Wednesday, March 9

Game 1 - 6pm: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Ole Miss (SECN)

Game 2 - 8:30pm: No. 11 Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Georgia (SECN)

Second Round - Thursday, March 10

Game 3 - 12pm: No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Florida (SECN)

Game 4 - 2:30pm: No. 5 LSU vs. Game 1 winner (SECN)

Game 5 - 6pm: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Mississippi State (SECN)

Game 6 - 8:30pm: No. 6 Alabama vs. Game 2 winner

Quarterfinals - Friday, March 11

Game 7 - 12pm: No. 1 Auburn vs. Game 3 winner (ESPN)

Game 8 - 2:30pm: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner (ESPN)

Game 9 - 6pm: No. 2 Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner (SECN)

Game 10 - 8:30pm: No. 3 Kentucky vs. Game 6 winner (SECN)

Semifinals - Saturday, March 12

Game 11 - 1pm: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (ESPN)

Game 12 - 3:30pm: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner (ESPN)

SEC Championship Game - Sunday, March 13

Championship - 1pm: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner (ESPN)