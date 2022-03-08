Skip to main content

Big East Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

See the official bracket, schedule, and score updates for the 2022 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament

It's officially Championship Week in college basketball and we've got you covered with the brackets, schedules, and live score updates for each of the six major conference men's basketball tournaments this week.

The 2022 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament runs from Wednesday, March 9 through Saturday, March 12 at Madison Square Garden. Follow along live with score updates for every game from the first round through to the Big East Championship Game. 

Here's the official bracket for the 2022 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament:  

2022 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

The following schedule will be updated following the conclusion of each game (all times Eastern): 

2022 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament

First Round - Wednesday, March 9

Game 1 - 4:30pm: No. 8 Xavier vs. No. 9 Butler (FS1)

Game 2 - 7pm: No. 7 St. John's vs. No. 10 DePaul (FS1)

Game 3 - 9:30pm: No. 6 Seton Hall vs. No. 11 Georgetown (FS1)

Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 10

Game 4 - 12pm: No. 1 Providence vs. Game 1 winner (FS1)

Game 5 - 2:30pm: No. 4 Creighton vs. No. 5 Marquette (FS1)

Game 6 - 7pm: No. 2 Villanova vs. Game 2 winner (FS1)

Game 7 - 9:30pm: No. 3 UConn vs. Game 3 winner (FS1)

Semifinals - Friday, March 11

Game 8 - 6:30pm: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (FS1)

Game 9 - 9pm: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner (FS1)

Big East Championship Game - Saturday, March 12

Championship - 6:30pm: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner (FOX)

