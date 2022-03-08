Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

See the official bracket, schedule, and score updates for the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament

It's officially Championship Week in college basketball and we've got you covered with the brackets, schedules, and live score updates for each of the six major conference men's basketball tournaments this week.

The 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament runs from Wednesday, March 9 through Saturday, March 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Follow along live with score updates for every game from the first round through to the Pac-12 Championship Game.

See the brackets, schedules, and live score updates for each of the other major conference men's basketball tournaments at the following links:

ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

Big East Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

Here's the official bracket for the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament:

2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

The following schedule will be updated following the conclusion of each game (all times Eastern):

2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament

First Round - Wednesday, March 9

Game 1 - 3pm: No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 9 Stanford (Pac-12)

Game 2 - 5:30pm: No. 5 Oregon vs. Oregon State (Pac-12)

Game 3 - 9pm: No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 California (Pac-12)

Game 4 - 11:30pm: No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 Utah (Pac-12)

Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 10

Game 5 - 3pm: No. 1 Arizona vs. Game 1 winner (Pac-12)

Game 6 - 5:30pm: No. 4 Colorado vs. Game 2 winner (Pac-12)

Game 7 - 9pm: No. 2 UCLA vs. Game 3 winner (Pac-12)

Game 8 - 11:30pm: No. 3 USC vs. Game 4 winner (FS1)

Semifinals - Friday, March 11

Game 9 - 9pm: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (Pac-12)

Game 10 - 11:30pm: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (FS1)

Pac-12 Championship Game - Saturday, March 12

Championship - 9pm: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner (FOX)