ESPN Way Too Early Bracketology Has Virginia As A Top Seed For The 2026-2027 Season

While the NCAA transfer portal window is over and rosters are still being constructed, it is never too early to take a peek at bracketology for next season. ESPN analyst and bracketology expert Joe Lunardi released his way-too-early bracketology for next season. Let’s take a look at where he has Virginia being seeded.

He has the Cavaliers as a No.3 seed facing off against No.14 Austin Peay.

Austin Peay went 22-9 last season and finished third in the Atlantic Sun tournament after falling to Queens 89-79 in the semifinals. The Govs will return Rashaud Marshall and Zyree Collins to the roster for 2026-2027. Marshall averaged 16.3 points and 6.8 rebounds. Collins averaged 13.5 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.1 rebounds.

Virginia had a successful debut season under head coach Ryan Odom, going 30-6 and finishing second in the ACC. Coach Odom found success from all three of his freshman players in Chance Mallory, Johann Grünloh, and Thijs De Ridder. Odom also brought in a number of players from the portal who were difference makers in Malik Thomas, Dallin Hall, Jacari White, Sam Lewis, Ugonna Onyenso, and Devin Tillis. Virginia, unfortunately, lost to Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA tournament, but still had a great season.

The key was the emergence of White and what he was able to do off the bench for the Cavaliers. He was a sharpshooter, but more importantly, he made plays on both ends of the floor, which led to the success of the team. He even carried them some nights offensively.

Virginia Outlook

The Cavaliers have just seven of their 15 spots filled and more work to do now that the portal has come and gone. Virginia has done a great job of bringing back the majority of its players from a season ago. Here is the current roster:

F- Thijs de Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

G- Chance Mallory

G- Sam Lewis

G- Elijah Gertrude

F- Silas Barksdale

F- Martin Carrere

A very good roster of players for the Cavaliers, but they are still in need of depth. They also need a sharpshooter and someone who can space the floor. A backup center also has to be on the mind of coach Odom, so he can rotate in a backup for when Grunloh needs a rest. After the last portal cycle, you have the utmost confidence in Odom to get it done. Hopefully, over the coming days, a couple of players will commit to the Cavaliers.