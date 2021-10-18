    • October 18, 2021
    Jay Huff Signs Two-Way Deal with Lakers

    Photo courtesy of Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

    The former Cavalier center was signed by Los Angeles just four days after being waived by the Washington Wizards
    Former Virginia Cavalier Jay Huff was signed to a two-way contract by the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. 

    After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Huff played for the Washington Wizards in the NBA Summer League and subsequently signed with the Wizards heading into training camp. 

    Huff was waived by the Wizards on Thursday, October 14th, and seemed to be headed to the G-League, before the Lakers signed him to a two-way deal on Monday. 

    This is as much a critical move for the Lakers as it is for Huff's career. The Lakers' depth chart is relatively thin in the front court and especially at the center position, with only Dwight Howard and De'Andre Jordan listed as centers on the roster. While it is unlikely that Huff will see any substantial time on the floor for the Lakers this season, it is clear that the signing of Huff by Los Angeles is a move intended to ensure depth for the Lakers in case of injury in the front court. 

    As reported by All Lakers, the tandem of Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan provide talent and experience for Los Angeles at the center spot. The downside is that both Howard and Jordan are rapidly aging players and are currently at a stage in their careers in which injuries become both more probable and harder to recover from. Signing Jay Huff gives the Lakers a solid backup plan in a young player with a ton of upside, as Huff brings the valuable combination of height at 7'1" and shooting ability to the table. 

