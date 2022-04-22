Skip to main content

College Basketball Coaching Changes at Major Conference Programs

See the 14 major conference college basketball programs that have changed head coaches this offseason

14 major conference college basketball teams have undergone coaching changes this offseason, headlined by the retirements of Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and Villanova's Jay Wright. See who's out and who's taking over at some of the top programs in college basketball: 

Butler

Thad Matta, Butler Bulldogs men's basketball

Out: LaVall Jordan

In: Thad Matta

Duke

Coach K and Jon Scheyer, Duke Blue Devils men's basketball

Out: Mike Krzyzewski

In: Jon Scheyer

Florida

Todd Golden, Florida Gators men's basketball

Out: Mike White

In: Todd Golden

Georgia

Mike White, Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball

Out: Tom Crean

In: Mike White

Kansas State

Jerome Tang, Kansas State Wildcats men's basketball

Out: Bruce Weber

In: Jerome Tang

Louisville

Kenny Payne, Louisville Cardinals men's basketball

Out: Chris Mack

In: Kenny Payne

LSU

Matt McMahon, LSU Tigers men's basketball

Out: Will Wade

In: Matt McMahon

Maryland

Kevin Willard, Maryland Terrapins men's basketball

Out: Mark Turgeon

In: Kevin Willard

Mississippi State

Chris Jans, Mississippi State Bulldogs men's basketball

Out: Ben Howland

In: Chris Jans

Missouri

Dennis Gates, Missouri Tigers men's basketball

Out: Cuonzo Martin

In: Dennis Gates

Seton Hall

Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall Pirates men's basketball

Out: Kevin Willard

In: Shaheen Holloway

South Carolina

Lamont Paris, South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball

Out: Frank Martin

In: Lamont Paris

Villanova

Kyle Neptune and Jay Wright, Villanova Wildcats men's basketball

Out: Jay Wright

In: Kyle Neptune

Xavier

Sean Miller, Xavier Musketeers men's basketball

Out: Travis Steele

In: Sean Miller

