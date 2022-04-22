College Basketball Coaching Changes at Major Conference Programs
14 major conference college basketball teams have undergone coaching changes this offseason, headlined by the retirements of Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and Villanova's Jay Wright. See who's out and who's taking over at some of the top programs in college basketball:
Butler
Out: LaVall Jordan
In: Thad Matta
Duke
Out: Mike Krzyzewski
In: Jon Scheyer
Florida
Out: Mike White
In: Todd Golden
READ MORE: College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Available Centers
Georgia
Out: Tom Crean
In: Mike White
Kansas State
Out: Bruce Weber
In: Jerome Tang
Louisville
Out: Chris Mack
In: Kenny Payne
READ MORE: College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Available Point Guards
LSU
Out: Will Wade
In: Matt McMahon
Maryland
Out: Mark Turgeon
In: Kevin Willard
Mississippi State
Out: Ben Howland
In: Chris Jans
READ MORE: College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Available Forwards
Missouri
Out: Cuonzo Martin
In: Dennis Gates
Seton Hall
Out: Kevin Willard
In: Shaheen Holloway
South Carolina
Out: Frank Martin
In: Lamont Paris
READ MORE: College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Available Shooting Guards
Villanova
Out: Jay Wright
In: Kyle Neptune
Xavier
Out: Travis Steele
In: Sean Miller