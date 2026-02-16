Predicting Where Virginia Will Rank in This Week's AP Top 25

Despite Virginia winning two more games this past week, extending their winning streak to six and their overall record to 22-3, don't expect much movement in their ranking in the AP Poll this week. In fact, I don't think it is crazy that UVA may drop a spot.

The main things to watch this week in the AP Top 25 will be how much Texas Tech moves up after winning a game against No. 1 Arizona and how some of the teams ahead of UVA fall. Texas Tech was one spot below the Cavaliers at No. 16, but they assuredly will move up a few spots.

What about everyone else?

Teams ranked 7-11 (Nebraska, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan State, and North Carolina) all took losses this past week, but will they fall far? My guess is no and the the Tar Heels do own a win over Virginia already this season. Teams 12-14 (Gonzaga, Purdue, Florida) all stayed loss free this week and should move up.

I think Virginia is going to be ranked anywhere from 14-16. I could see them moving up one spot, but with the glut of top 11 teams losing and Texas Tech moving up, I don't think there is much room for Virginia to move up a lot. I will predict they stay at 15 this week.

Big win over Ohio State

While not a true road game last night (game took place in Nashville), wins like this show what a team is made of. Virginia did not play their best from start to finish, but the found a way to win their sixth straight game. Odom talked about that after the game and what it means:

Yeah, there's no question about it. To play in hostile environments in your conference on the road is always helpful, especially if you have success, and we've been able to find ways to win in a multitude of ways. This group is just pretty resilient. They stick together. They're very connected. I'm very confident that these guys will be connected long after Virginia. There's no question about it. This group is really tight, and I think that's a testament, you know, to their character, their families. It's also a testament to their individual character because, you know, they were willing to take a chance to come here in their first year and make the most of it. Every team has one life to live, and this particular team is living that life, you know, to the fullest, and you see a lot of smiles in there and a happy group. So, we just want to keep winning and keep enjoying the moment together, because being present is everything."

Virginia has three big opportunities to strengthen their resume the rest of the regular season. They host Miami next Saturday, host NC State, and then face Duke on the road. The Cavaliers should be one of the biggest factors in the country down the stretch of the season.

