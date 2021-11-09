Previewing the 2021-2022 ACC Men’s Basketball Season
It’s never too early to study your opponents. Read on for a brief preview for every ACC men’s basketball team.
Note: Virginia is not included in this list. Check out our full previews for the Virginia men’s basketball season here:
Previewing the 2021-2022 Virginia Men’s Basketball Roster
Previewing the 2021-2022 Virginia Men's Basketball Schedule
Boston College
Predicted order of finish per ACC media preseason poll: 15th
Returning: Makai Ashton-Langford, DeMarr Langford Jr.
Key losses: Jay Heath, CJ Felder, Steffon Mitchell. Wynston Tabbs
Notable additions: Brevin Galloway
Outlook: Boston College has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2009. Under first-year head coach Earl Grant, that is not likely to change. The Eagles went 4-16 overall and 2-11 in the ACC last season and BC lost leading scorers Jay Heath, CJ Felder, and Steffon Mitchell. It will likely be another rebuilding year in Chestnut Hill.
Clemson
Predicted order of finish per ACC media preseason poll: 11th
Returning: Al-Amir Dawes, Hunter Tyson, Alex Hemenway, Nick Honor
Key losses: Aamir Simms, Clyde Trappe, Jonathan Baehre
Notable additions: David Collins
Outlook: Clemson will be without mainstay Aamir Simms, who departs after a very accomplished college career. David Collins, a transfer from USF, will help matters a bit, but the Tigers face quite the uphill battle this season after losing a number of key pieces from last year’s team that made the NCAA Tournament.
Duke
Predicted order of finish per ACC media preseason poll: 1st
Returning: Wendell Moore, Jeremy Roach, Mark Williams, Joey Baker
Key losses: Matthew Hurt, DJ Steward, Jalen Johnson, Jordan Goldwire
Notable additions: Paolo Banchero, Trevor Keels, AJ Griffin
Outlook: As Coach K enters his final season as a college basketball coach, his roster is set up very well for Duke to have a successful season. On top of a solid returning core of Wendell Moore, Jeremy Roach, Mark Williams, and Joey Baker, the Blue Devils add yet another tremendous freshman class, including ACC Preseason Player of the Year Paolo Banchero as well as likely draft picks Trevor Keels and AJ Griffin.
Florida State
Predicted order of finish per ACC media preseason poll: 2nd
Returning: Anthony Polite, RayQuan Evans, Malik Osborne, Wyatt Wilkes
Key losses: M.J. Walker, Raiquan Gray, Scottie Barnes, Balsa Koprivica
Notable additions: Caleb Mills, Cam’Ron Fletcher, Jalen Warley, Matthew Cleveland
Outlook: Florida State lost a great deal from last season’s team, but the Seminoles also gained quite a bit through the transfer portal and a talented freshman class. Once again, Leonard Hamilton will have a roster full of athletic and talented players to move around in various lineups, a recipe which has worked extremely well for FSU in recent history.
Georgia Tech
Predicted order of finish per ACC media preseason poll: 10th
Returning: Michael Devoe, Jordan Usher, Bubba Parham, Khalid Moore
Key losses: Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado
Notable additions: Dallan Coleman, Miles Kelly, Deivon Smith
Outlook: Led by Moses Wright and Jose Alvarado, the Yellow Jackets won their first ACC Tournament Championship since 1993. It will be difficult for Georgia Tech to repeat, though, as Josh Pastner’s group loses Wright and Alvarado this season. Georgia Tech will still be a solid team with Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher leading the way.
Louisville
Predicted order of finish per ACC media preseason poll: 6th
Returning: Jae’Lyn Withers, Samuell Williamson, Dre Davis, Malik Williams
Key losses: Carlik Jones, David Johnson, Quinn Slazinski
Notable additions: Jarrod West, Matt Cross, Noah Locke, El Ellis
Outlook: Louisville had a rough season in 2020-2021, as the Cardinals dealt with multiple COVID-19 pauses. Carlik Jones and David Johnson are tough losses to swallow, but Chris Mack brings in a lot of incoming talent in the transfer portal to help the Cards get back on their feet this season.
Miami
Predicted order of finish per ACC media preseason poll: 12th
Returning: Isaiah Wong, Kameron McGusty, Anthony Walker
Key losses: Chris Lykes, Elijah Olaniyi, Earl Timberlake, Nysier Brooks, Matt Cross
Notable additions: Charlie Moore, Jordan Miller
Outlook: Miami loses five of its top eight scorers from last season. Isaiah Wong and Kameron McGusty form a dangerous scoring duo for the Canes, but the roster beyond those two players is not very strong.
NC State
Predicted order of finish per ACC media preseason poll: 9th
Read More
Returning: Jericole Hellems, Manny Bates, Cam Hayes, Thomas Allen
Key losses: Devon Daniels, DJ Funderburk, Braxton Beverly
Notable additions: Casey Morsell, Greg Gantt
Outlook: NC State has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2018, despite coming very close on multiple occasions. Beyond the additions of Casey Morsell and Greg Gantt, NC State did not improve much from last season, as the Wolf Pack lost Devon Daniels, DJ Funderburk, and Braxton Beverly. Manny Bates and Jericole Hellems will have to make big leaps in order for the Wolf Pack return to March Madness.
North Carolina
Predicted order of finish per ACC media preseason poll: 3rd
Returning: Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black
Key losses: Garrison Brooks, Day’Ron Sharpe, Walker Kessler, Andrew Platek
Notable additions: Dawson Garcia, Brady Manek, Justin McKoy, Dontrez Styles, D’Marco Dunn
Outlook: In his first year as UNC head coach following the retirement of Roy Williams, Hubert Davis is set up for success as North Carolina returns a number of experienced players, led by Armando Bacot and Caleb Love. The Tar Heels also add transfers Dawson Garcia, Brady Manek, and Justin McKoy. This is not to say that UNC will smoothly transition from Williams to Davis, but Davis will be blessed by a very talented roster in year one.
Notre Dame
Predicted order of finish per ACC media preseason poll: 8th
Returning: Prentiss Hubb, Nate Laszewski, Dane Goodwin, Cormac Ryan, Trey Wertz
Key losses: Juwan Durham, Nikola Djogo
Notable additions: Paul Atkinson, Blake Wesley
Outlook: Notre Dame looks to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 and the Fighting Irish have a roster built to get the job done. Five of the six top scorers from last season are back, led by Prentiss Hubb and Late Laszewski.
Pittsburgh
Predicted order of finish per ACC media preseason poll: 14th
Returning: Ithiel Horton, Nike Sibande, Femi Odukale
Key losses: Justin Champagnie, Au’Diese Toney, Xavier Johnson, Karim Coulibaly
Notable additions: Jamarcus Burton, Mouhamadou Gueye, Chris Payton, Dan Oladapo,
Outlook: Pittsburgh went 10-12 and 6-10 in the ACC last season and the Panthers will be without the top three leading scorers from a season ago in Justin Champagnie, Au’Diese Toney, and Xavier Johnson. Jeff Capel has done an admirable job rebuilding the Pitt basketball program, but his fourth season at the helm figures to be a challenging one.
Syracuse
Predicted order of finish per ACC media preseason poll: 7th
Returning: Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard,
Key losses: Quincy Guerrier, Alan Griffin, Marek Dolezaj, Kadary Richmond, Robert Braswell
Notable additions: Cole Swider, Benny Williams, Jimmy Boeheim, Symir Torrence
Outlook: Syracuse loses a lot from last season, as Quincy Guerrier, Alan Griffin, Marek Dolezaj, and Kadary Richmond are all gone this year. Still, the tandem of Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard is far and away the best shooting backcourt in the ACC. The Orange will be formidable as always, looking to build off of the team’s run to the Sweet 16 last year.
Virginia Tech
Predicted order of finish per ACC media preseason poll: 5th
Returning: Keve Aluma, Nahiem Alleyne, Justyn Mutts, Hunter Cattoor, David N’Guessan
Key losses: Tyrece Radford, Jalen Cone, Wabissa Bede
Notable additions: Storm Murphy, Lynn Kidd
Outlook: Although the Hokies lost Tyrece Radford, Jalen Cone, and Wabissa Bede, they still return a strong group, led by Keve Aluma, who was a preseason All-ACC first team selection. Additionally, Virginia Tech adds sharpshooter Storm Murphy, who shot 40% from three last season at Wofford. Mike Young looks to take another step towards building Virginia Tech into a championship contending basketball program.
Wake Forest
Predicted order of finish per ACC media preseason poll: 13th
Returning: Davien Williamson, Tariq Ingraham, Isaiah Mucius
Key losses: Ian Dubose, Ismael Massoud, Ody Oguama, Jonah Antonio
Notable additions: Jake Laravia, Alondes Williams, Damari Monsanto, Khadim Sy
Outlook: Davien Williamson and Isaiah Mucius return to lead the Deacs, who also bring in an intriguing group of transfers. Depending on how the transfers pan out, Wake Forest could take a step forward in Steve Forbes’ second season, but will likely still finish in the bottom third of the ACC.
More preview content for the 2021-2022 Virginia men's basketball season
Previewing the 2021-2022 Virginia Men’s Basketball Roster
Previewing the 2021-2022 Virginia Men's Basketball Schedule
Tony Bennett Speaks on Kihei Clark’s Offseason Improvements as a Shooter
ACC Preseason Poll: UVA Picked to Finish Fourth, Clark Makes ACC Second-Team
UVA Basketball Ranked No. 25 in AP Preseason Poll
UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage: What We Learned