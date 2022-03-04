Game Preview: Virginia Cavaliers at Louisville Cardinals Men's Basketball

Everything you need to know about UVA's regular season finale at Louisville

Game Details

Who: Virginia Cavaliers (17-12, 11-8 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (12-17, 6-13 ACC)

When: Saturday, March 5 at 12pm

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

How to watch: ESPN2

All-time series: Virginia leads 18-5

Last meeting: Virginia defeated Louisville 64-52 on January 24, 2022 in Charlottesville.

By the Numbers

Virginia By the Numbers Louisville 63.3 Points Per Game 67.6 60.4 Opponent PPG 70.6 45.1% Field Goal % 42.3% 42.9% Opponent FG % 43.4% 32.1% Three-Point FG % 30.7% 34.6% Opponent 3PT FG % 34.5% 80th NET Ranking 135th 76th KenPom Ranking 140th 67th Strength of Record 127th 6-4 Last 10 Games 1-9

Opponent Breakdown: Louisville

Notable results: Maryland (63-55 W), Michigan State (73-64 L), NC State (73-68 W), Wake Forest (73-69 W), Pittsburgh (75-72 W), Florida State (79-70 L), Virginia (64-52 L), Duke (74-65 L), Notre Dame (63-57 L), Clemson (70-61 W), North Carolina (70-63 L), Virginia Tech (75-43 L)

When Virginia and Louisville played in Charlottesville on January 24th, the Cardinals' season had been somewhat of a roller coaster, but still salvageable. Louisville was 11-8 and 5-4 in ACC play.

Since then, Louisville's season has gone off the rails. Just a couple of days after suffering a 64-52 loss at Virginia, Louisville parted ways with head coach Chris Mack. The Cardinals have lost 10 of their last 11 games, including a 1-8 mark since Mack stepped down. Louisville has lost its last two games by a combined margin of 54 points, including a 75-43 defeat at Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

Louisville runs a deep bench, with ten players averaging at least 12 minutes played per game. But, the Cardinals lack a single dominant scorer, as they do not have a single player averaging in double figures. Noah Locke leads the team in scoring at 9.5 points per game and Malik Williams is right behind him at 9.3 points per game. Williams is also the team's leading rebounder at 7.7 boards per game.

What's at Stake

Louisville

With a win at Virginia and a loss by Clemson on Saturday, Louisville could move up to the No. 10 seed in the ACC Tournament, depending on the outcomes of some other games around the conference as the Cardinals are currently tied with Boston College and Pittsburgh in the ACC standings. The Cardinals could finish as low as the No. 13 seed with a loss to UVA.

Virginia

The Cavaliers can clinch the No. 6 seed in the ACC Tournament with a win at Louisville or a loss by Virginia Tech at Clemson on Saturday. UVA and Virginia Tech are tied at 11-8 in ACC play and they split the regular season series 1-1, but the Cavaliers hold the advantage in the next round of tiebreaking procedures due to their 1-1 record against Duke, the top seed in the ACC (Virginia Tech went 0-1 against Duke this season). Virginia looks to snap a two-game losing streak and pick up some momentum heading into next week's ACC Tournament, which the Cavaliers need to win in order to make the NCAA Tournament.

