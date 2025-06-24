Summer Bracketology Update From ESPN Leaves UVA Out of The Big Dance
Bracketology for the upcoming 2025-2026 college basketball season is probably the last thing on anyone's mind right now, but a newly released one from ESPN is worth talking about. Why? Because first year head coach Ryan Odom, and Virginia were left out of the big dance.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi released an updated bracket for the upcoming season and in a bit of a surprise, UVA was left off of the bracket. Lunardi projected there to be six teams from the ACC in the field, with those schools being Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Louisville, Miami, and SMU. I would argue that the roster that Odom has built at Virginia is stronger than the ones that SMU and Miami carry into next season.
This is another reason why I think that Odom and UVA have had an under the radar offseason that is not being respected enough.
In a list of the 13 best transfer portal classes from ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Virginia was nowhere to be found. Here were the top 13 portal classes according to Borzello:
1. St. Johns
2. Kentucky
3. Michigan
4. Louisville
5. Florida
6. Washington
7. Indiana
8. Oklahoma
9. USC
10. Iowa
11. Creighton
12. Auburn
13. NC State
Virginia was not listed despite pulling in multiple four-star transfers. Big man Johann Grunloh, North Dakota State guard Jacari White, Toledo guard Sam Lewis, BYU guard Dallin Hall, and San Francisco guard Malik Thomas make up an intriguing core for Odom. I think they are one of the most improved teams around the country and have one of the most underrated transfer portal classes in the country.
What will the Virginia starting lineup and roster look like with so many transfers? Our own William Smythe gave this a look:
Point Guard: Dallin Hall (Sr.)
2024-25 Stats: 6.8 PPG, 4.2 APG, 35.3% 3PT
Former School: BYU
Years of Eligibility: 1
Height: 6’4”
Backup(s): Chance Mallory (Fr.)
Summary: "We’re feeling pretty comfortable about Virginia’s point guard room. Senior guard Dallin Hall and four-star freshman Chance Mallory will assume ballhandling duties, with the former the likely starter in 2025-26. Hall started 30 games for BYU in 2023-24 and averaged 9.0 PPG and 5.1 APG, helping to lead the Cougars to an appearance in the Big Dance. He was supplanted by one-and-done guard Egor Demin this past season and relegated to the bench, yet he still managed to average over four assists a game and occasionally played alongside Demin. He can knock down three-pointers and finds crafty ways to get to the bucket.
More importantly, Hall plays well off of high-ball screens and will have an eager partner in center Johann Grünloh — Odom’s prize in the frontcourt. Defenses will have to honor both Hall and Grünloh’s ability to stretch the floor, opening up the ‘Hoos’ other threats while allowing the latter some space to roam on the interior. Versatility offensively is starting to emerge as an advantage for this roster. Hall has bounce and can finish with authority. He’s a great portal pickup who has logged significant minutes in one of the nation's most competitive conferences."
Shooting Guard: Jacari White (5th)
2024-25 Stats: 17.1 PPG, 39.8% 3PT
Former School: North Dakota State
Years of Eligibility: 1
Height: 6’3”
Backup(s): Elijah Gertrude (R-So.)
Summary: "White’s commitment to Virginia came out of nowhere, as the fifth-year guard didn’t even include the ‘Hoos in his top-five list of schools. He’ll be welcomed in Charlottesville, though! The 6’3” shooting guard will fill a playmaking gap in the backcourt alongside Thomas, and he’ll be a sparkplug in transition. Also, his defensive tenacity will hopefully remind fans at John Paul Jones Arena of the beauty of a shot clock violation or a ten-second call.
With the additions of White and Grünloh — whom we’ll talk more about later — Virginia will not totally abandon its defensive identity, even if the Pack-Line is no longer. White fielded interest from Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Ole Miss, and Virginia Tech, ultimately deciding on Virginia as his destination to spend a final year. White’s shooting, slashing, and defensive instincts mean that he’ll immediately find significant minutes even in a higher conference."
Shooting Guard/Wing: Malik Thomas (5th)
2024-25 Stats: 19.9 PPG, 39.4% 3PT
Former School: San Francisco
Years of Eligibility: 1
Height: 6’5”
Backup(s): Sam Lewis (Jr.)
Summary: "San Francisco’s Malik Thomas is heading across the country to Virginia. A 6'5 super senior, Thomas received a final year of eligibility from the NCAA and will add a valuable scoring dimension to an improved roster. He averaged 19.9 PPG in 2024-25 and twice hit the 85% threshold from the free-throw line with the Dons. For reference, no Cavalier hit that mark last season. It’s hard not to be giddy about the ‘Hoos’ potential considering just how game-changing Thomas can be alongside a prolific two-way guard in White, and the frontcourt now has the makings of an All-ACC group. The super senior starred against the likes of Gonzaga and Loyola-Chicago, combining for 52 points against the Bulldogs and 71 against the Ramblers across the Dons’ two matchups against each.
An electrifying, three-level scorer is unique to Virginia teams of late. Thomas can fill it up in bunches and has the size to play the three. This was the announcement that many were awaiting, and the San Francisco transfer moved quickly after hearing the NCAA's decision. Now, it’s up to Odom, associate head coach Griff Aldrich and the rest of the staff to assemble the pieces that are in place in Charlottesville. If they can land Belgian forward Thijs de Ridder to round out the frontcourt, the Cavaliers may just have a top-15 preseason roster."
Forward: Devin Tillis (5th)
2024-25 Stats: 13.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 39.5% 3PT
Former School: UC-Irvine
Years of Eligibility: 1
Height: 6’7”
Backup(s): Silas Barksdale (Fr.), Martin Carrere (So.)
Summary: "Enter Hampden-Sydney College as the common denominator in this commitment. Having played under Coach Russell Turner — a college teammate of Odom and Aldrich in the 1990s — Tillis will head over to Charlottesville after one year with UNLV and three years with the Anteaters. He is an impressive rebounder for his size and can step out to shoot the three, as evidenced by a 38.6% career three-point clip. Virginia has shooters everywhere. The news of Tillis’ commitment largely flew under the radar, but he should slot in as the starting four. He should play a critical role in Virginia’s system and could take on some mismatches with Grünloh and Thomas in the fold.
He’s a smooth operator under the basket, similar in play style to Jayden Gardner and also standing at 6’7. Virginia has lacked a forward with touch since he left. You’re looking at a potential glue guy for the Cavaliers in 2025-26 with Tillis. He’s been a part of back-to-back campaigns in which the Anteaters went 17-3 in-conference, so one can hope that the winning ways continue on the East Coast. That now makes three West Coasters — Hall, Thomas, and Tillis — in the way-too-early starting lineup."
Center: Johann Grünloh (Fr.)
2024-25 Stats: 8.6 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 36.2% 3PT
Former Team: Rasta Vechta (Basketball Bundesliga)
Years of Eligibility: 4
Height: 6’11”
Backup(s): Ugonna Onyenso (Sr.), Carter Lang (R-So.)
Summary: "Odom is flexing his international muscles. Having already landed France’s Martin Carrere as a transfer from VCU, Odom has caught a big fish in German center Johann Grünloh — a rising freshman who has five years of experience professionally. He is teammates with a former ‘Hoo, forward Jayden Gardner (2021-23), and a four-year starter at UCLA in point guard Tyger Campbell (2019-23). That’s pretty good company for a 19-year-old. Grünloh’s addition provides an answer to frontcourt questions that plagued Odom’s operations in the transfer portal, as he should start immediately as a shot-blocker, stretch big, and rim-runner who should fit seamlessly into an uptempo system. He'll be backed up by a 7'0" rim protector in Kansas State's Ugonna Onyenso."
This is going to be one of the most improved lineups in the ACC and without a clear leader going into the year, Virginia could be in the mix along with Duke, Louisville, NC State, and North Carolina.