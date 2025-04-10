Virginia Basketball Lands Commitment From BYU Transfer Guard Dallin Hall
Make that two commitments on the day for Virginia as BYU transfer guard Dallin Hall announced his commitment to the UVA men's basketball program in a social media post on Wednesday evening (April 9th). Hall, who is the fifth transfer to commit to the Cavaliers this offseason and second transfer commit of the day, joining VCU forward Martin Carrere, comes to Virginia with one year of eligibility remaining.
A 6'4" junior guard from Plain City, Utah, Hall was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and was named the Utah Gatorade Player of the Year and won a state championship with Fremont High School as a senior. Hall graduated high school in 2020, but didn't arrive at BYU until 2022 as he took two years away from the sport for a mission trip.
Hall didn't take long to shake off the rust, earning 21 starts as a true freshman and averaging 7.3 points and 3.2 assists per game in 34 appearances and shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. His freshman season saw him score in double figures eight times, including a 23-point performance against Saint Mary's. At the end of the year, Hall was named to the West Coast Conference All-Freshman Team.
Hall's sophomore season was his best, as he posted career-highs in points (9.0 ppg), assists (5.1 apg), rebounds (3.5 rpg), minutes (29.3 mpg), and starts (30) and earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention in his first season playing in a major conference. He scored in double figures 15 times and helped the Cougars earn a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
This past season, Hall mainly played off the bench for BYU, starting just 10 of the 32 games he played in and averaging 6.8 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game. He shot 35.3% from beyond the arc and scored in double figures nine times, including an epic performance on March 4th in which Hall tallied 22 points, five rebounds, and three steals to lead BYU to a double-overtime victory at Iowa State. Hall and the Cougars again made the NCAA Tournament, again as a No. 6 seed, and this time, they advanced to the Sweet 16 before falling to Alabama.
Over the course of his three years in Provo, Hall played in 100 games with 61 starts and averaged 7.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game and shot 41.3% from the floor and 35.9% from three-point range.
Watch some highlights from Dallin Hall in the video below:
One thing is clear from Virginia's initial crop of transfer pickups: Ryan Odom likes experienced guards. Four of the five transfers the Cavaliers have landed so far are guards who have at least two years of college basketball under their belts. UVA certainly has some work to do to fill out its front court, but the Hoos should have the pieces to field a very capable back court as Hall joins Toledo's Sam Lewis, North Dakota State's Jacari White, and Oklahoma's Duke Miles in transferring to Virginia.
With this being a recruiting dead period with no permitted in-person visits, it would appear that all five of the transfers Virginia has landed in the last five days have committed to UVA without visiting Charlottesville. When the dead period ends, the Cavaliers are expected to host Kansas freshman guard Rakease Passmore, a former top 50 overall recruit, for a visit on Friday (April 11).
