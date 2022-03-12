Tracking All 32 Men's Basketball Conference Champions, NCAA Tournament Automatic Qualifiers
With Selection Sunday right around the corner, we're tracking every men's basketball conference tournament to see which teams have secured an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning their conference championship. 32 of the 68 March Madness selections are given to conference tournament champions.
See the updated list of conference tournament champions/NCAA Tournament automatic qualifiers:
|Conference
|Champion - Automatic NCAA Bid
America East
Vermont
American Athletic
Atlantic 10
ACC
ASUN
Jacksonville State
Big 12
Big East
Big Sky
Big South
Longwood
Big Ten
Big West
CAA
Delaware
Conference USA
Horizon League
Wright State
Ivy League
MAAC
MAC
MEAC
Missouri Valley
Loyola Chicago
Mountain West
Northeast
Bryant
Ohio Valley
Murray State
Pac-12
Patriot League
Colgate
SEC
Southern
Chattanooga
Southland
SWAC
Summit League
South Dakota State
Sun Belt
Georgia State
West Coast
Gonzaga
WAC
