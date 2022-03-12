Skip to main content

Tracking All 32 Men's Basketball Conference Champions, NCAA Tournament Automatic Qualifiers

Tracking the champions of each men's basketball conference tournament to see which teams have secured automatic March Madness bids

With Selection Sunday right around the corner, we're tracking every men's basketball conference tournament to see which teams have secured an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning their conference championship. 32 of the 68 March Madness selections are given to conference tournament champions.

See the updated list of conference tournament champions/NCAA Tournament automatic qualifiers: 

2022 Men's Basketball Conference Champions

ConferenceChampion - Automatic NCAA Bid

America East

Vermont

American Athletic

Atlantic 10

ACC

ASUN

Jacksonville State

Big 12

Big East

Big Sky

Big South

Longwood

Big Ten

Big West

CAA

Delaware

Conference USA

Horizon League

Wright State

Ivy League

MAAC

MAC

MEAC

Missouri Valley

Loyola Chicago

Mountain West

Northeast

Bryant

Ohio Valley

Murray State

Pac-12

Patriot League

Colgate

SEC

Southern

Chattanooga

Southland

SWAC

Summit League

South Dakota State

Sun Belt

Georgia State

West Coast

Gonzaga

WAC

See the brackets, schedules, and live score updates for each of the major conference men's basketball tournaments at the following links:

ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

Big East Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

