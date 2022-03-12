Tracking All 32 Men's Basketball Conference Champions, NCAA Tournament Automatic Qualifiers

Tracking the champions of each men's basketball conference tournament to see which teams have secured automatic March Madness bids

With Selection Sunday right around the corner, we're tracking every men's basketball conference tournament to see which teams have secured an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning their conference championship. 32 of the 68 March Madness selections are given to conference tournament champions.

See the updated list of conference tournament champions/NCAA Tournament automatic qualifiers:

Conference Champion - Automatic NCAA Bid America East Vermont American Athletic Atlantic 10 ACC ASUN Jacksonville State Big 12 Big East Big Sky Big South Longwood Big Ten Big West CAA Delaware Conference USA Horizon League Wright State Ivy League MAAC MAC MEAC Missouri Valley Loyola Chicago Mountain West Northeast Bryant Ohio Valley Murray State Pac-12 Patriot League Colgate SEC Southern Chattanooga Southland SWAC Summit League South Dakota State Sun Belt Georgia State West Coast Gonzaga WAC

See the brackets, schedules, and live score updates for each of the major conference men's basketball tournaments at the following links:

ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

Big East Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule