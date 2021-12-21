Virginia-Clemson Tip-Off Moved Up to 7pm Following Boston College-Wake Forest Cancellation

Tip-off for the Virginia men's basketball game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday night has been moved up one hour and will now start at 7pm, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Tuesday.

The schedule change comes as a result of the cancellation of the Boston College-Wake Forest game, originally scheduled for 6pm on Wednesday. Boston College is currently in COVID protocols, so the Eagles will forfeit the game, giving them a loss in the ACC standings and the Demon Deacons will receive a win in the conference standings.

Virginia's game against Clemson at John Paul Jones Arena will now start at 7pm, as opposed to the originally scheduled start time of 8pm. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

