What is Virginia basketball getting in Nolan Adekunle?

Virginia men’s basketball has added another piece to the 2026-27 roster — German wing Nolan Adekunle committed to the Cavaliers.

Adekunle played 37 games with the Gladiators Trier last season in the top German basketball league, averaging 8.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 stocks (steals plus blocks).

Checking in at 6-foot-6, Adekunle played as a three-and-D wing with an efficient offensive toolbox. Adekunle made 55.2 percent of his field goal attempts last season — including a blistering 42.3 percent of his three-point attempts.

How did Adekunle get here?

According to Germany’s NTV, the Gladiators had Adekunle under a contract extension, but there was a clause that allowed him to “accept a significantly more lucrative offer from a well-known NCAA program.” The forward is heading to Virginia, while Trier will be receiving a “fixed transfer fee.”

Adekunle is an experienced and toolsy player. He is already 24 years old, and has played at least 15 minutes per game in German leagues since 2018. Adekunle is a rare type of player, one that Coach Ryan Odom did not have in his first season leading the Cavaliers.

Adding in Adekunle, Virginia now has five European players on its roster (Thijs De Ridder, Johann Grunloh, Jan Vide, Martin Carrere and Adekunle).

Where does he fit in?

Adekunle played primarily in a power forward role with Trier. However, at 6-foot-6, his size would align him into the small forward spot stateside. Odom will probably put him there — especially given that Virginia is currently missing a true small forward backup behind Sam Lewis. Adekunle could even start alongside Lewis, with the latter moving into the shooting guard position.

Before adding Adekunle, the Cavaliers only had one true option at the backup small forward spot (Carrere). For additional help, Odom would have had to slide any of Elijah Gertrude, Christian Harmon, Jurian Dixon, or Silas Barksdale to the SF spot.

From a pure potential minutes and fit perspective, Adekunle could take on the Jacari White role for Odom’s offense, as a small forward rather than a combo guard. If Odom puts both Lewis and Adekunle on the floor, the Cavaliers could feature a big lineup with every player at 6-foot-6 or taller if Vide joins them.

What does he do?

Adekunle is a high-quality fit for Virginia given that he is exceptional as a catch-and-shoot corner shooter and is an incredibly aggressive rebounder. He seldom operates as the primary ballhandler, which allows guards like Mallory to conduct the offense with the ball in his hands. Also factoring in Adekunle's physical, European defense, he checks many boxes as the ideal bench forward.

Adekunle’s highlights are promising:

In six of his eight club seasons, Adekunle has netted at least 34.8 percent of his attempts from three-point distance — including a pair of seasons over 42 percent.

Adekunle is a different type of player than Carrere, the other main candidate for reserve minutes at the small forward position. While Carrere is taller at 6-foot-9, Adekunle shows up as bigger on tape. Adekunle is 22 pounds heavier — and spent ample time at power forward. He can throw down some thunderous dunks and is as capable of swatting shots a la Ugonna Onyenso. Adekunle could possibly play his way into the starting lineup.

The German forward will likely present a difficult matchup for ACC opponents. He comes with the aggressiveness and weight of a power forward, but the size and shooting prowess of a small forward or shooting guard. Alongside De Ridder and Grunloh, the European trio could be a powerful force to reckon with both outside the three-point line and inside the paint.

How is Virginia’s roster shaping up?

There is one starting spot available for the trio of Gertrude, Harmon and Dixon. Whichever two do not start at shooting guard will come off the bench. The rest of the reserves are Barksdale, Vide, Kalu Anya, Carrere and Favour Ibe. Adekunle now joins that list — unless he grabs a starting role.

Here is a potential depth chart for Virginia:

PG: Chance Mallory, Jan Vide

SG: Jurian Dixon/Christian Harmon/Elijah Gertrude

SF: Sam Lewis, Nolan Adekunle, Martin Carrere

PF: Thijs De Ridder, Kalu Anya

C: Johann Grunloh, Favour Ibe

Virginia will aim to once again perform as a top ACC contender, and author a deeper NCAA Tournament run than 2025-26.