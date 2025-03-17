Complete 2025 NIT Basketball Bracket | National Invitation Tournament
The 2025 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) bracket was revealed on Sunday night (March 16). Here is the full 32-eam field and first round matchups for the 2025 NIT.
See the full schedule of first round matchups for the 2025 National Invitation Tournament, organized by region below. All times are listed in Eastern time and the asterisk* beside each team's name indicates that school is the host for that matchup. In all cases except one, the first round matchup will be hosted by the higher seeded team. The lone exception is No. 1 Dayton, which will play at Florida Atlantic in the first round because the Flyers' home court at UD Arena will be used for the NCAA First Four play-in games for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
Dallas Region
No. 1 SMU* vs. Northern Iowa | March 19th at 9pm ET (ESPN2)
No. 4 Oklahoma State* vs. Wichita State | March 18th at 9pm ET (ESPN2)
No. 3 Arkansas State* vs. Saint Louis | March 18th at 9pm ET (ESPNU)
No. 2 North Texas* vs. Furman | March 19th at 8pm ET (ESPN+)
Irvine Region
No. 1 UC Irvine* vs Northern Colorado | March 19th at 10pm ET (ESPN+)
No. 4 Georgia Tech* vs. Jacksonville State | March 18th at 7pm ET (ESPN2)
No. 3 Saint Joseph's* vs. UAB | March 19th at 7pm ET (ESPN+)
No. 2 Santa Clara* vs UC Riverside | March 18th at 11pm ET (ESPNU)
Dayton Region
No. 1 Dayton vs. Florida Atlantic* | March 19th at 7pm ET (ESPN2)
No. 4 Middle Tennessee* vs. Chattanooga | March 18th at 8pm ET (ESPN+)
No. 3 Bradley* vs. North Alabama | March 19th at 8pm ET | ESPN+
No. 2 George Mason* vs. Samford | March 19th at 7pm ET | ESPN+
San Francisco Region
No. 1 San Francisco* vs. Utah Valley | March 19th at 11pm ET (ESPNU)
No. 4 San Jose State* vs. Loyola Chicago | March 19th at 11pm ET (ESPN2)
No. 3 St. Bonaventure* vs. Kent State | March 18th at 7pm ET (ESPNU)
No. 2 Stanford* vs. Cal State, Northridge | March 18th at 11pm ET (ESPN2)
2025 National Invitation Tournament Schedule
First Round: Tuesday, March 18th and Wednesday, March 19th at campus sites
Second Round: Saturday, March 22nd and Sunday, March 23rd campus sites
Quarterfinals: Tuesday, March 25th and Wednesday, March 26th at campus sites
Semifinals: Tuesday, April 1st at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Championship: Thursday, April 3rd at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
All first round, second round, and quarterfinal games will either be broadcast on ESPN2 or ESPNU or, in some instances, streamed on ESPN+. The semifinals will air on ESPN or ESPN2 and then the championship game will be broadcast on ESPN.
The inaugural National Invitation Tournament Championship was held on March 16th, 1938, when the Temple Owls defeated the Colorado Buffaloes at Madison Square Garden. 54 schools have won an NIT title, with Seton Hall beating Indiana State 79-77 to win the most recent edition of the NIT last season. Speaking of the 2024 NIT, the championship game was viewed by 1.4 million people, 280% more than the previous season and the most-watched NIT game since 2013 and the most-watched NIT championship game since 2010.