Way-too-early 2026 opponent preview: Virginia hosts The South’s Oldest Rivalry

Virginia and North Carolina first dueled on the gridiron back in 1892. The two rivals have faced each other every year since 1919 — hence the name of The South’s Oldest Rivalry. Wisconsin versus Minnesota is the only Power Four rivalry matchup that has been played more than The South’s Oldest Rivalry.

This time, the rivalry game returns to Scott Stadium.

Under Coach Tony Elliott, the Cavaliers are 2-2 against the Tar Heels. However, since North Carolina hired Coach Bill Belichick, Virginia is 1-0 in the series. That win was as close as it gets.

The Cavaliers did eke out a 17-16 overtime win in Chapel Hill, N.C. last year, but it was not pretty. At that point in the season (Oct. 25), it was the only game in which Virginia did not score multiple touchdowns in regulation. Additionally, the Cavaliers gave up six sacks — one more than they allowed in their first seven games combined.

North Carolina actually had a chance to win in regulation, with its offense sitting at midfield with less than one minute to play. Virginia managed to survive thanks to an interception by Antonio Clary.

The Cavaliers then promptly marched down the field to take a 17-10 lead in overtime. The Tar Heels responded with a touchdown of their own — but they decided to attempt a two-point conversion for the win. They almost had it, until Ja’Son Prevard tackled the ballcarrier just barely short of the endzone.

Virginia escaped Chapel Hill with a win — and handed North Carolina its fourth consecutive loss. The 2025 matchup was the first rendition of The South’s Oldest Rivalry in which both teams scored fewer than 21 points since 2017.

Looking ahead toward the 2026 game, both defenses are well-positioned to make an impact. However, there is a significant gap between these two offenses.

The North Carolina file

The Cavaliers loaded up with one of the nation’s most experienced and deepest offensive lines — along with one of the nation’s deepest running back rooms. The Tar Heels, however, face enormous uncertainty on offense. They already struggled immensely on that side of the ball, scoring the fewest touchdowns of any ACC team last year.

North Carolina’s new starting quarterback is Billy Edwards Jr., formerly of Wisconsin, Maryland and Wake Forest. Even though he has been in college football since 2021, Edwards has only started three-plus games in a season once — when he led Maryland to a 4-8 record in 2024.

The Tar Heels do return All-ACC Honorable Mention receiver Jordan Shipp and promising running back June Demon, but will otherwise be relying on a collection of unproven backups and previously underwhelming transfers. The lack of experience could be fatal against a defense as deep and talented as Virginia’s — especially considering that North Carolina had the ACC’s second-worst scoring offense in 2025.

The strength of the Tar Heels is clearly their defense. Led by Second Team All-ACC defensive end Melkart Abou-Jaoude, North Carolina features ample continuity and is expected to start seven seniors or graduate students. The Tar Heels ranked eighth in the conference in scoring defense in 2025 — they could vault higher this season.

Virginia’s season map

The North Carolina game is Virginia’s last at Scott Stadium in 2026. Before taking on the Tar Heels, the Cavaliers will host NC State, Norfolk State, Delaware, Syracuse, Duke and California.

The South’s Oldest Rivalry will serve as Virginia’s Senior Day for an impactful class led by Kam Robinson, Jason Hammond, Landon Danley, Noah Vaughn and a litany of transfers.

After taking on the Tar Heels, the Cavaliers head to Blacksburg, Va. to face Virginia Tech in the final game of the regular season — where Virginia will hope to defeat the Hokies for the second year in a row.