Five on five: Virginia versus Virginia Tech should be an electric matchup
In this story:
PREVIOUS: Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Miami, NC State and Clemson
Virginia has been referred to a “basketball school” thanks to decades of success. However, the Cavaliers have not dominated the Hokies on the hardwood as often as national pundits may expect. Virginia Tech is a feisty program that can steal a win from any ACC team.
The floor may be low for the team from Blacksburg, Va. — and the ceiling has been as well, at least in the big picture — but the Hokies have some serious talent. Virginia Tech should reach the NCAA Tournament, and make for some incredible matchups with Virginia this season.
PG: Chance Mallory (So.) versus Ben Hammond (Jr.)
Mallory’s 2025-26: 0 GS, 36 GP, 24.1 MPG, 9.3 PPG, 3.4 APG, 3.7 RPG, 42.2% FG, 34.5% 3PT
Hammond’s 2025-26: 18 GS, 32 GP, 31.0 MPG, 13.2 PPG, 3.2 APG, 2.3 RPG, 43.8% FG, 43.1% 3PT
Mallory is projected to have a sensational breakout campaign — but Hammond should not be overlooked. These are similar players in that they are speedy undersized guards with the ability to take over a game. Hammond won the battle last season on multiple occasions. He should be the favorite right now, but if Mallory ascends like many expect, this will be revisited.
Advantage: Virginia Tech
SG: Jurian Dixon (R-Jr.) versus Isaiah Elohim (Jr.)
Dixon’s 2025-26 (UC Irvine): 35 GS, 35 GP, 30.4 MPG, 15.9 PPG, 2.5 APG, 3.6 RPG, 43.0% FG, 38.5% 3PT
Elohim’s 2025-26 (Florida Atlantic): 32 GS, 32 GP, 28.1 MPG, 12.4 PPG, 1.0 APG, 4.2 RPG, 46.5% FG, 36.8% 3PT
This is an intriguing battle. Both players did not face much elite competition last year. Dixon is the superior scorer, but is adjusting to a new role. Elohim is a high-floor, decent ceiling player who will step into a more familiar role with the Hokies. This should be fairly even.
Advantage: Even
SF: Sam Lewis (Sr.) versus Jaylen Curry (Sr.)
Lewis’ 2025-26: 35 GS, 36 GP, 25.4 MPG, 10.6 PPG, 1.4 APG, 3.6 RPG, 45.5% FG, 40.3% 3PT
Curry’s 2025-26 (Oklahoma State): 7 GS, 33 GP, 23.7 MPG, 10.1 PPG, 3.8 APG, 3.2 APG, 41.8% FG, 31.6% 3PT
An underrated pickup for the Hokies, Curry was a reliable scorer at Oklahoma State. Lewis is the more efficient, consistent and reliable scorer, though. Lewis also has the upper hand defensively. If Curry reaches his potential, this matchup could end up being closer than some may think.
Advantage: Virginia
PF: Thijs De Ridder (So.) versus Amani Hansberry (Sr.)
De Ridder’s 2025-26: 36 GS, 36 GP, 27.7 MPG, 15.6 PPG, 1.6 APG, 6.2 RPG, 50.8% FG, 35.7% 3PT
Hansberry’s 2025-26 season: 30 GS, 30 GP, 30.0 MPG, 14.3 PPG, 2.4 APG, 7.4 RPG, 49.2% FG, 35.4% 3PT
De Ridder is an elite player. Hansberry is too, and seldom gets credit for it. Hansberry was often the liferaft keeping a pedestrian Hokies squad afloat last season. Hansberry has the upside to surpass 20 points on any given night — but De Ridder enters the 2026-27 season as the No. 1 power forward in the ACC.
Advantage: Virginia
C: Johann Grunloh (So.) versus Miles Heide (Sr.)
Grunloh’s 2025-26: 36 GS, 36 GP, 21.0 MPG, 7.1 PPG, 0.6 APG, 5.2 RPG, 53.3% FG, 35.0% 3PT
Heide’s 2025-26 (San Diego State): 31 GS, 32 GP, 19.0 MPG, 5.6 PPG, 0.8 APG, 4.5 RPG, 61.5% FG, 28.6% 3PT
Virginia Tech has a matchup problem. Heide is four inches shorter and a few pounds lighter than Grunloh. Virginia’s center is also far more versatile and can pull defenders away from the paint with his three-point shooting ability. The Hokies can roll with Heide to help rebound, but do so at the cost of offensive production elsewhere. No matter how Virginia Tech handles its lineup, the Cavaliers have a size advantage.
Advantage: Virginia
Verdict: Advantage Virginia
Ultimately, the Cavaliers win in terms of continuity, success and sheer talent. Virginia should dispatch its rivals — but this matchup rarely ends in a blowout. The Hokies will put up a strong fight and make this must-see TV.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock