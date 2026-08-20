Five on five: Virginia versus Virginia Tech should be an electric matchup

Virginia has been referred to a “basketball school” thanks to decades of success. However, the Cavaliers have not dominated the Hokies on the hardwood as often as national pundits may expect. Virginia Tech is a feisty program that can steal a win from any ACC team.

The floor may be low for the team from Blacksburg, Va. — and the ceiling has been as well, at least in the big picture — but the Hokies have some serious talent. Virginia Tech should reach the NCAA Tournament, and make for some incredible matchups with Virginia this season.

PG: Chance Mallory (So.) versus Ben Hammond (Jr.)

Mallory’s 2025-26: 0 GS, 36 GP, 24.1 MPG, 9.3 PPG, 3.4 APG, 3.7 RPG, 42.2% FG, 34.5% 3PT

Hammond’s 2025-26: 18 GS, 32 GP, 31.0 MPG, 13.2 PPG, 3.2 APG, 2.3 RPG, 43.8% FG, 43.1% 3PT

Mallory is projected to have a sensational breakout campaign — but Hammond should not be overlooked. These are similar players in that they are speedy undersized guards with the ability to take over a game. Hammond won the battle last season on multiple occasions. He should be the favorite right now, but if Mallory ascends like many expect, this will be revisited.

Advantage: Virginia Tech

SG: Jurian Dixon (R-Jr.) versus Isaiah Elohim (Jr.)

Dixon’s 2025-26 (UC Irvine): 35 GS, 35 GP, 30.4 MPG, 15.9 PPG, 2.5 APG, 3.6 RPG, 43.0% FG, 38.5% 3PT

Elohim’s 2025-26 (Florida Atlantic): 32 GS, 32 GP, 28.1 MPG, 12.4 PPG, 1.0 APG, 4.2 RPG, 46.5% FG, 36.8% 3PT

This is an intriguing battle. Both players did not face much elite competition last year. Dixon is the superior scorer, but is adjusting to a new role. Elohim is a high-floor, decent ceiling player who will step into a more familiar role with the Hokies. This should be fairly even.

Advantage: Even

SF: Sam Lewis (Sr.) versus Jaylen Curry (Sr.)

Lewis’ 2025-26: 35 GS, 36 GP, 25.4 MPG, 10.6 PPG, 1.4 APG, 3.6 RPG, 45.5% FG, 40.3% 3PT

Curry’s 2025-26 (Oklahoma State): 7 GS, 33 GP, 23.7 MPG, 10.1 PPG, 3.8 APG, 3.2 APG, 41.8% FG, 31.6% 3PT

An underrated pickup for the Hokies, Curry was a reliable scorer at Oklahoma State. Lewis is the more efficient, consistent and reliable scorer, though. Lewis also has the upper hand defensively. If Curry reaches his potential, this matchup could end up being closer than some may think.

Advantage: Virginia

PF: Thijs De Ridder (So.) versus Amani Hansberry (Sr.)

De Ridder’s 2025-26: 36 GS, 36 GP, 27.7 MPG, 15.6 PPG, 1.6 APG, 6.2 RPG, 50.8% FG, 35.7% 3PT

Hansberry’s 2025-26 season: 30 GS, 30 GP, 30.0 MPG, 14.3 PPG, 2.4 APG, 7.4 RPG, 49.2% FG, 35.4% 3PT

De Ridder is an elite player. Hansberry is too, and seldom gets credit for it. Hansberry was often the liferaft keeping a pedestrian Hokies squad afloat last season. Hansberry has the upside to surpass 20 points on any given night — but De Ridder enters the 2026-27 season as the No. 1 power forward in the ACC.

Advantage: Virginia

C: Johann Grunloh (So.) versus Miles Heide (Sr.)

Grunloh’s 2025-26: 36 GS, 36 GP, 21.0 MPG, 7.1 PPG, 0.6 APG, 5.2 RPG, 53.3% FG, 35.0% 3PT

Heide’s 2025-26 (San Diego State): 31 GS, 32 GP, 19.0 MPG, 5.6 PPG, 0.8 APG, 4.5 RPG, 61.5% FG, 28.6% 3PT

Virginia Tech has a matchup problem. Heide is four inches shorter and a few pounds lighter than Grunloh. Virginia’s center is also far more versatile and can pull defenders away from the paint with his three-point shooting ability. The Hokies can roll with Heide to help rebound, but do so at the cost of offensive production elsewhere. No matter how Virginia Tech handles its lineup, the Cavaliers have a size advantage.

Advantage: Virginia

Verdict: Advantage Virginia

Ultimately, the Cavaliers win in terms of continuity, success and sheer talent. Virginia should dispatch its rivals — but this matchup rarely ends in a blowout. The Hokies will put up a strong fight and make this must-see TV.