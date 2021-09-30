ACC Football Week 5: Preview and Scoreboard

The ACC went 6-0 in games against non-conference opponents in week four, but also saw two of its top national contenders suffer their second losses, as No. 21 North Carolina lost at Georgia Tech 45-22 and No. 9 Clemson was upset by NC State 27-21 in double overtime. The Tigers slid down 16 spots to No. 25 and the Tar Heels fell out of the rankings entirely. The ACC has three teams in the AP poll this week: No. 23 NC State, No. 24 Wake Forest, and No. 25 Clemson. There are seven ACC games this weekend, six of which are matchups between conference opponents. Read on for a preview of each ACC football game taking place in week five and make sure to come back to this page for updates on all the action from around the conference.

Thursday, 7:30pm: Virginia at Miami (ESPN)

Preview: Both Virginia and Miami come into this game with 2-2 overall records, but the Cavaliers are 0-2 in the ACC, while this is the first conference matchup of the season for the Hurricanes. The UVA defense has struggled mightily in ACC play, but Miami may be without quarterback D’Eriq King. Virginia will look for its first win at Hard Rock Stadium since 2011.

Prediction: Virginia 45, Miami 42

Saturday, 12pm: Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech (ACC Network)

Preview: The Panthers put up 77 points in a bounce-back win over New Hampshire after losing to Western Michigan. Now, Pitt begins ACC play against a Georgia Tech team fresh off of a season-changing 45-22 win over North Carolina last week. The Yellow Jackets held Clemson to just 14 points two weeks ago and stifled Sam Howell and the Tar Heels in week three. Georgia Tech has not given up more than 22 points in a game and Pittsburgh has yet to score less than 41 points in a game this season. Something’s gotta give.

Prediction: Pittsburgh 31, Georgia Tech 26

Saturday, 12pm: Duke at North Carolina (ESPN2)

Preview: It certainly comes as a surprise that Duke (3-1) comes into this rivalry matchup with a better record than North Carolina (2-2). UNC’s offense has been explosive as we expected, but the Tar Heels have also had off nights, as they did in losses on the road at Virginia Tech and at Georgia Tech last week. Duke has done well to recover after a season-opening loss at Charlotte by winning three straight games, including a victory over Northwestern in week three. The Blue Devils have yet to face an offense like North Carolina, though.

Prediction: Duke 27, North Carolina 45

Saturday, 12:30pm: Louisville at No. 24 Wake Forest (ESPN3)

Preview: This game has major implications for the race for the Atlantic title, which may be up for grabs for the first time in several years with Clemson not being as dominant this year. Wake is off to a fantastic start this season, including sizable wins over Florida State and at Virginia last week. After a season-opening loss against Ole Miss, Louisville has looked solid in three straight wins, including a 42-35 win over UCF. The Cardinals are averaging 36.5 points per game, while the Demon Deacons are giving up just 14.25 points per game.

Prediction: Louisville 23, Wake Forest 31

Saturday, 3:30pm: Syracuse at Florida State (ACC Network)

Preview: The Orange picked up a solid 24-21 victory at home against Liberty last week. Now, Syracuse hits the road for its first ACC game of the season at Florida State. The Seminoles are still struggling to find their identity as they continue their search for their first win of the season. A home game against Syracuse may be one of the few winnable games on FSU’s schedule for the rest of the year.

Prediction: Syracuse 37, Florida State 34

Saturday, 6pm: Louisiana Tech at No. 23 NC State (ACC Network Extra/ESPN+)

Preview: The Wolf Pack finally got their long-coveted victory over Clemson last week in double overtime. Now, NC State has a chance to make a run at the ACC Atlantic title. The first step will be making sure that the Wolf Pack do not have a hangover performance following last week’s big win and take care of business against Louisiana Tech at home on Saturday.

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 17, NC State 30

Saturday, 7:30pm: Boston College at No. 25 Clemson (ACC Network)

Preview: Boston College nearly pulled the upset against Clemson last season when D.J. Uiagalelei started in place of Trevor Lawrence, but fell just short. This Saturday, the Eagles will get another chance. In yet another matchup which may prove pivotal in the race for the ACC Atlantic Championship, the Eagles take their shot at a struggling Tigers team. Boston College won a hard-fought overtime battle against Missouri 41-34 to remain undefeated, but the BC offense will face a test like no other at Clemson on Saturday night. As with most of Clemson’s games this year, expect this to be a defensive slugfest, as the Tigers try to figure out their offense in time to still make a run at winning their seventh-straight ACC title.

Prediction: Boston College 14, Clemson 20

