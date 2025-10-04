College Gameday Crew Makes Their Pick For No. 24 Virginia vs Louisville
This is the second week in a row that Virginia finds themselves in a position where they can prove themselves as an ACC contender. An upset win against Florida State at home followed by an opportunity to get a conference road win against an undefeated opponent this week. Louisville also has something to prove as they can move to a 5-0 record (2-0 in ACC) with a home win over a ranked Virginia.
The game has attracted the attention of ESPN's College Gameday. Let's take a look at how the panel on today's show thinks this conference showdown will play out.
Nick Saban: Louisville
Rece Davis: Louisville
Kirk Herbstreit: UVA
Desmond Howard: Louisville
Pat McAfee: Louisville
Theo Von: Virginia
Big Matchup
Virginia comes into their Week Six matchup against Louisville as one of the hottest programs in the country, earning its first ranking in six years. The No. 24 Cavaliers face off against a Louisville team that has yet to lose a game so far this season. Their last win against Pitt on the road was probably their most meaningful and valuable victory in 2025. The Hoo's march into L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium looking for their first road win of the year.
Wide receiver Trell Harris has proved to be one of Virginia's most dangerous weapons for quarterback Chandler Morris through five weeks. Harris is coming into his own, fitting into UVA's offensive scheme in his second season in Charlottesville. Harris has almost surpassed his career-high 400 yards posted back in 2023, when he was a sophomore at Kent State.
Trell Harris broke out this season in Virginia's game against Stanford, reeling in four receptions for 145 yards and three scores. Harris now ranks third in receiving yards (366) in the ACC. At over 17 yards per reception, Harris adds a vertical threat with big-play ability that can help keep the offense moving down the field.
Offensive lineman Drake Metcalf tore his Achilles in 2024, forcing him to miss the entire last season. Since coming back healthy, Metcalf played center last week as Brady Wilson was out with an injury. With head coach Tony Elliott telling the media that Wilson was eyeing a return next week, Metcalf would most likely get the start at center again.
In his first start at center last week, Metcalf recorded the 10th best PFF rating on the Hoo's offense across a total of 86 snaps. The 6'2", 300 lbs lineman has made starts at center throughout his college career at both UCF and Stanford. Metcalf brings experience to the line having played in 24 career games at multiple positions.