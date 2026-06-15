Five factors that will determine the ceiling for Virginia’s defense

While the campaign started out with some outings of 30-plus points, Virginia’s defense finished 2025 with the second-best scoring defense in the ACC. It became a major strength. But as the new season approaches, the Cavaliers will have to make up for the loss of several starters on defense. There are a few storylines to watch as Virginia hopes to once again feature an elite defense.

Can the Cavaliers get home?

Even though Mitchell Melton and Fisher Camac constantly generated pressure, Virginia did not rank among the top 40 defenses in sacks last season. The Cavaliers did average 2.2 sacks per game, but would like to increase that number in 2026. They will have to do so through new additions or the development of in-house talent.

Of Virginia’s 31 sacks last year, only 12 were by returning players. The Cavaliers are hoping they can find a Daniel Rickert type of sack artist in their recent portal haul — perhaps they get one in Ezekiel Larry, Matthew Fobbs-White, Nnanna Anywanwu or Justin Townsend.

Does Landon Danley take the next step?

The biggest question mark on Virginia’s defense is the linebacker position. Kam Robinson is slated to miss at least a few games to start the year; Maddox Marcellus is also dealing with an injury, and James Jackson is off to the NFL.

That leaves Landon Danley as a temporary starter, even if Marcellus is able to play in the season opener. Danley held his own last year as a surefire tackler, tying for fourth on the team in total tackles. But what if he becomes something more? If Danley flashes some pass rush ability, or becomes a reliable coverage linebacker, the ceiling of Virginia’s defense could grow.

How big of an impact does Brandyn Hillman make?

Devin Neal performed well for the Cavaliers last year. Virginia once again went to the transfer portal for a starting strong safety, this time reeling in Hillman. If the former Michigan star can simply replicate Neal’s production, the Cavalier defense will perform well. But if Hillman does even more, such as laying brutal hits on opposing ball carriers and showcasing elite closing speed to the football, Virginia could potentially have one of the best safety duos in the ACC.

How does Anthony Britton fill the Jahmeer Carter role full-time?

Carter was a program staple. He started 58 games. Of all the departures last offseason, this was one of the most consequential. Zion Wilson could have filled that starting role, but his eligibility waiver was denied, and he is now a Philadelphia Eagle. The mantle of starting next to Jason Hammond now falls on Britton.

The latter has incredible strength and pass-rush upside as an interior defensive lineman. He forced two fumbles in 2025. Britton is not the same style of player as Carter. If Britton finds his way into the backfield more often, he could grow into something more than his predecessor.

Can Virginia stay healthy?

Ultimately, health is the biggest factor for this defense’s ceiling. The Cavaliers were able to field a top-five defense in the ACC even though Robinson missed several games. When Robinson is healthy, Virginia’s ceiling skyrockets.

The Cavaliers would like to have Robinson, Marcellus and others avoid long-term injuries. Virginia has experienced depth up front, but not necessarily at linebacker. The Cavaliers need their key starters such as Robinson, Camac, Hillman, Corey Costner, Ethan Minter and others on the field together as often as possible.