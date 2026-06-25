Virginia announces Beau Pribula, Kam Robinson and McKale Boley as ACC Kickoff reps

The fanfare of the 2027 college football season begins with the ACC Football Kickoff, running July 15-17 in Charlotte, N.C. at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Players and coaches engage with media personalities, including members of ACC Network — the broadcast hub for the event.

Virginia will be represented by Coach Tony Elliott, Beau Pribula, Kam Robinson, and McKale Boley. The Cavaliers are one of five teams scheduled to appear on July 15, along with representatives from Florida State, Miami, NC State, and Stanford.

Meet the 2026 ACC Kickoff Attendees: Day 1 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/3mFlid2RSZ — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) June 24, 2026

Last season, Virginia was represented by Jahmeer Carter, Noah Josey, Mitchell Melton and Chandler Morris. Carter and Morris were eventually named permanent 2025 captains.

Unlike 2025, the 2026 ACC Kickoff will only feature three players per team. The Cavaliers are going with their presumed new starting quarterback, runner-up in ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting and a longtime starter on the offensive line. All three representatives could be considered by their teammates in captain voting.

Pribula comes to Charlottesville after leading Missouri in 2025. Last season, Pribula threw for 1,941 yards and scored 17 total touchdowns. He also threw nine interceptions. Pribula led the Tigers to a 7-3 record in 10 starts, and Missouri eventually finished eighth in the SEC. He sat out the Tigers’ appearance in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl — against Virginia — and ultimately went on to transfer to the Cavaliers for his final season of college football.

Robinson became the only FBS player in the past 20 years to block a punt, return an interception for a touchdown and recover a fumble. Robinson also recorded a pair of sacks. He recorded 64 tackles in just seven games — he lost the start and end of his season due to injuries. The most recent injury was a torn ACL suffered in November, which could delay the start of his 2026 campaign. When he returns, though, he will be one of the ACC’s most elite playmakers on defense.

Boley has been with the program since 2022, making 36 starts over the first four years of his college career. He is back once again for an encore — this time as one of the most experienced linemen in the country. Boley could start at left tackle, or perhaps slide over to right tackle if Virginia elects to put a healthy Monroe Mills in as the blindside blocker. Boley’s name has begun circulating among NFL Draft circles as a potential mid-round pick in 2027.