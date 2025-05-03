New USA Today Coaches Rankings Has Tony Eliott Among The ACC's Worst Head Coaches
2025 is going to be a big season for UVA head coach Tony Elliott. Elliott is entering his fourth season with the Cavaliers and has yet to even make a bowl game. There seemed to be progress last season, but a tough ending casted some doubt about where the program is.
When you have coached for three seasons and not made a bowl appearance, it is going to be hard to rank high in any coach's ranking list. One this week from USA Today's Blake Toppmeyer had Elliott second from last and if there had not been any turmoil at Stanford this offseason, he likely would have been at the bottom.
16. Tony Elliott (Virginia)
"Elliott’s tenure shows no indications of progress, a bad sign for a coach entering his fourth season. Virginia lost six of its final seven games last season, cranking up the hot-seat thermostat. Despite Elliott’s background as a successful offensive coordinator, his teams consistently struggle to score. Elliott assembled a big batch of transfers for a final swing at this."
I think that Toppmeyer is correct in that this is going to be a big season for Virginia and Elliott has acted like it this offseason from the amount of transfers that the program brought in. Not only that, but Elliott has been gifted with one of the easiest schedules in the ACC. Virginia does not have to player Clemson, Miami, SMU, or Georgia Tech this season, four teams who are expected to be among the best in the ACC this season. The non-conference slate has games against Coastal Carolina, William & Mary, and Washington State. Everything is there for the taking for Virginia to make a bowl game if they can remain consistent this season and more than enough of the transfers hit.
Clemson's Dabo Swinney, Louisville's Jeff Brohm, SMU's Rhett Lashlee, Florida State's Mike Norvell, and Miami's Mario Cristobal made up the top five of the list. Stanford interim head coach Frank Reich was the only coach ranked above Elliott.
The transfer class for Virginia got big boosts this week when they landed a pair of quality defensive backs. Emmanuel Karnley left Miami after a brief stop with the Hurricanes and the former Arizona Wildcat is going to be trying to improve the back end for Virginia. Karnley is a four-star transfer according to 247Sports and should be an instant impact player, but he was not the only notable defensive back addition this week.
Virginia managed to pull in New Mexico State defensive back Da'Marcus Crosby this week as well. Our own Aidan Baller broke down his commitment this week:
"The 6’2 safety from Houston, Texas, started his collegiate career in junior college at Kilgore College in Texas. In his sophomore year, Crosby starred for the Rangers, registering 75 tackles, three interceptions, and forced three fumbles. In a 51-14 win over Blinn College, Crosby took one interception to the house.
After two seasons at Kilgore, Crosby transferred to Sam Houston State University, remaining in the Lone Star State while upgrading to FBS football. Crosby joined the Bearkats in their first-ever season of FBS football.
At SHSU, Crosby earned All-Conference USA First Team as he picked up 55 tackles, three pass breakups, and four interceptions. Against Kennesaw State, Crosby registered 10 tackles and a key fourth-quarter interception that set up the game-winning field goal. The performance earned Crosby CUSA Defensive Player of the Week honors."
There has not been a position that Virginia has not tried to tackle in the portal. Of course the headliners are quarterback Chandler Morris, one of the better quarterbacks in the portal, Purdue transfer wide receiver Jahmal Edrine, and Alabama transfer Hunter Osborne. This has been a good class for Virginia and with the portal now closed, they should remain one of the ACC's best classes.
While Virginia is fourth, Miami remains the top class in the conference and will likely stay there. Florida State is right behind them with another strong class under Mike Norvell, while Bill Belichick and North Carolina are the only other schools in front of UVA.
ACC Football Transfer Portal Team Rankings (As of 5/1 Per 247Sports)
1. Miami
2. Florida State
3. North Carolina
4. Virginia
5. Georgia Tech
6. Louisville
7. Cal
8. SMU
9. Wake Forest
10. Syracuse
11. Virginia Tech
12. Stanford
13. NC State
14. Pitt
15. Boston College
16. Duke
17. Clemson
