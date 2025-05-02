Updated ACC Football Transfer Class Rankings: Virginia Ranks Among The Best After Recent Additions
It has been a busy offseason for Tony Elliott and Virginia, as they have brought in nearly 30 transfers to the program in what is going to be a pivotal year for the Cavaliers. Virginia has one of the most favorable schedules in the ACC and one of the top transfer classes as well. A bowl game should be the expectation.
The transfer class for Virginia got big boosts this week when they landed a pair of quality defensive backs. Emmanuel Karnley left Miami after a brief stop with the Hurricanes and the former Arizona Wildcat is going to be trying to improve the back end for Virginia. Karnley is a four-star transfer according to 247Sports and should be an instant impact player, but he was not the only notable defensive back addition this week.
Virginia managed to pull in New Mexico State defensive back Da'Marcus Crosby this week as well. Our own Aidan Baller broke down his commitment this week:
"The 6’2 safety from Houston, Texas, started his collegiate career in junior college at Kilgore College in Texas. In his sophomore year, Crosby starred for the Rangers, registering 75 tackles, three interceptions, and forced three fumbles. In a 51-14 win over Blinn College, Crosby took one interception to the house.
After two seasons at Kilgore, Crosby transferred to Sam Houston State University, remaining in the Lone Star State while upgrading to FBS football. Crosby joined the Bearkats in their first-ever season of FBS football.
At SHSU, Crosby earned All-Conference USA First Team as he picked up 55 tackles, three pass breakups, and four interceptions. Against Kennesaw State, Crosby registered 10 tackles and a key fourth-quarter interception that set up the game-winning field goal. The performance earned Crosby CUSA Defensive Player of the Week honors."
There has not been a position that Virginia has not tried to tackle in the portal. Of course the headliners are quarterback Chandler Morris, one of the better quarterbacks in the portal, Purdue transfer wide receiver Jahmal Edrine, and Alabama transfer Hunter Osborne. This has been a good class for Virginia and with the portal now closed, they should remain one of the ACC's best classes.
While Virginia is fourth, Miami remains the top class in the conference and will likely stay there. Florida State is right behind them with another strong class under Mike Norvell, while Bill Belichick and North Carolina are the only other schools in front of UVA.
ACC Football Transfer Portal Team Rankings (As of 5/1 Per 247Sports)
1. Miami
2. Florida State
3. North Carolina
4. Virginia
5. Georgia Tech
6. Louisville
7. Cal
8. SMU
9. Wake Forest
10. Syracuse
11. Virginia Tech
12. Stanford
13. Pitt
14. NC State
15. Boston College
16. Duke
17. Clemson
