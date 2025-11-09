Virginia Quarterback Chandler Morris Ruled Out For Rest Of Game vs Wake Forest
Chandler Morris went down in the game against Wake Forest after a brutal hit he took. Here is the latest information. Morris has been ruled out and will not make a return to the game. Daniel Kaelin will be the starting quarterback for the Cavaliers.
Virginia currently trails Wake Forest 10-6. The Cavaliers are trying to remain perfect in ACC play and are currently in jeopardy. Can the Cavaliers make a comeback with Kaelin as the quarterback?
Kaelin has played sparingly this season, having to come in at different times in relief of Morris.
Virginia Injuries coming in
The most notable players who will not be playing are wide receiver Jayden Thomas, RB Noah Vaughn, and offensive tackle Ben York. All are key contributors to Virginia and have had an impact on the team this season. York has been a bright spot and has continued to grow in his role with the team, so it is an unfortunate injury that comes at a bad time.
The only player who is questionable this week is offensive lineman Drake Metcalf, according to the official availability report on the ACC website.
Can The Offensive Line Hold Up With Injuries Piling Up
A few weeks ago, the Cavaliers gave up six sacks to North Carolina and struggled to protect Veteran quarterback Chandler Morris. With Drake Metcalf questionable and Ben York out, it makes you wonder how much this group can hold up against Wake Forest. Wake Forest is led by Langston Hardy, who has a team-high 4.5 sacks this season for the Demon Deacons. Coach Elliot talked about the pass protection earlier in the week, prior to some of the injuries.
“Right, so I think I said last week that the six sacks that we gave up were kind of an anomaly, not who we are, and you are what you repeatedly do. And this week, for the record, we had two sacks, and I don't think they were on the offensive line, right? One was the quarterback; it was well protected, and he kind of pulled it down early to scramble and got tackled. And the other one was a move to pocket, and he slipped. So I thought they responded and came back and did a really good job of creating some clean pockets, which has been pretty consistent because we've had several games where we haven't given up any sacks, and we've kept our quarterback clean," said head coach Tony Elliot.