One UVA player at each position who could boost their NFL Draft stock in 2026

There are quite a few Virginia football players who are on the radar of NFL teams right now, but nine players in particular could elevate their NFL Draft stock with strong seasons in 2026.

Today, we're going to take a look at one athlete at every position and talk about what they can do to boost their potential NFL value this year.

Quarterback - Beau Pribula

Pribula is coming off his first season as a starter in 2025 while at Missouri, and he undoubtedly showed flashes of above-average play, especially with his legs. Now, he'll have to prove that he can be effective at the next level with his arm as well.

If he can limit the turnovers and improve as an intermediate passer for UVA this year, he could have a real shot to hear his name called on day three (rounds 4-7) of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Running Back - Jekail Middlebrook

Middlebrook was silently one of the most versatile ball-carriers in the nation in 2025, but he was overlooked due to playing in the C-USA. He was the heart and soul of Middle Tennessee's offense as a junior last season and finished the year with 1,164 all-purpose yards and averaged 6.5 yards per touch as both a runner and pass-catcher.

There's a very good chance that he could skyrocket up NFL Draft boards in 2026 if he can put together an exciting season in the ACC alongside fellow transfer Peyton Lewis in the backfield.

Wide Receiver - Jacquon Gibson

Much like Middlebrook, Gibson was sort of an under-the-radar transfer prospect this offseason due to playing at the G6 level. The UMASS transfer was an All-MAC performer in 2025, finishing the year with 63 receptions and 616 receiving yards, to go along with a 9.8 y/r average.

Everyone's talking about Rico Flores Jr. and Da'Shawn Martin at Virginia, but don't be surprised if Gibson ends up as the Cavaliers' leading receiver in 2026. Depending on how he's utilized this year, NFL scouts could be all over him as a late-round steal type of prospect.

Tight End - Dakota Twitty

Twitty could have the most to gain on the team when it comes to his professional potential. He's super-athletic, has great size, and runs routes like a wide receiver.

As long as he improves from a technical standpoint as an in-blocker and can stay healthy, seeing Twitty being ranked as a top 10 tight end in the 2027 NFL Draft cycle wouldn't be surprising whatsoever.

Offensive Line - Noah Josey

There's honestly not much to say when it comes to Noah Josey. He's been one of the best offensive guards in the ACC over the past two seasons, and as long as he stays consistent in 2026, he should be a lock as a mid-round target for any NFL team.

Veteran #UVa left guard Noah Josey, an All-ACC third-teamer this past season, is returning to the Cavaliers in 2026.https://t.co/b4fZtqE4AD pic.twitter.com/hsWqRpEetz — Greg Madia (@GregMadia) January 1, 2026

Defensive Line - Anthony Britton

Britton isn't being talked about as much as he should right now. He has excellent size (6'3", 310 lbs.) and is an absolute brick wall against the run. It's hard for opposing offensive linemen to move him, and he has a pretty good motor for an interior defensive lineman.

His non-stop hand usage and ability to shed blocks early on in the rep will surely help him catch the eye of more NFL evaluators in 2026. He's incredibly fun to watch on film.

Linebacker - Kam Robinson

Much like Noah Josey, it's kind of obvious that NFL teams will be keeping a sharp eye on the versatile, All-ACC linebacker this year.

The way he's able to read and process the game is different from quite a few linebackers in the 2027 NFL Draft class, and his size/speed combination is intriguing as well. All the positional traits are undoubtedly there; let's just hope he can stay healthy in 2026 and put together another strong year.

Cornerback - Donavon Platt

Platt was pretty good for Virginia last fall after transferring in from Army, finishing with 34 tackles, 6 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. He broke up a few key passes late in games in 2025, and he moves incredibly well for a 212-pound cornerback.

His overall versatility will be a sought-after trait by NFL teams throughout the pre-draft process as he can play on the boundary, in the slot, and at field safety. If he puts together another quality season for UVA at the SPUR position in 2026, we might start to hear Platt's name fairly often in different NFL Draft circles.

⚡️ SCOOP & SCORE ⚡️



Donavon Platt recovers a Cardinal fumble and goes 61 yards to the HOUSE‼️



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/7RQzX1i0PR — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) October 4, 2025

Safety - Brandyn Hillman

Hillman is one of the more exciting incoming transfers for Virginia football this year. His pedigree (blue-chip safety recruit and Michigan starter), experience, and leadership ability should raise the bar for what the Cavaliers' defense can be in 2026.

The Portsmouth, VA native should already be on NFL Draft boards heading into the regular season, and he'll definitely boost his stock in DC John Rudzinski's safety-focused defensive scheme. Hillman could easily have a Jonas Sanker-type of rise in 2026 when it comes to his draft outlook for 2027.