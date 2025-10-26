PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia's Overtime Win Vs North Carolina
Survive and advance.
That has been the theme for Virginia in the past two games vs Washington State and North Carolina. They have made plays late to make up for sloppy efforts and this team is 7-1 heading into the final month of the regular season and everything still in front of them, including a spot in the ACC Championship game.
With the game now behind them, who did PFF grade the highest in yesterday's win over the Tar Heels? Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. WR Jahmal Edrine- 71.1 (68)
2. RB Harrison Waylee- 64.2 (11)
3. QB Chandler Morris 63.3 (72)
4. C Brady Wilson- 61.5 (72)
5. OL Ethan Sipe- 60.9 (15)
6. WR Eli Wood- 58.9 (3)
7. TE Sage Ennis- 58.9 (56)
8. RB J'Mari Taylor- 58.6 (61)
9. WR Josiah Abdullah- 57.3 (4)
10. WR Jayden Thomas- 57.2 (15)
11. OL Noah Josey- 57.0 (72)
12. WR Dillon Newton-Short- 56.7 (4)
13. OL Drake Metcalf- 55.3 (57)
14. WR Trell Harris- 55.0 (64)
15. OL McKale Boley- 54.2 (72)
16. OL Jack Witmer- 52.7 (59)
17. OL Ben York- 48.8 (17)
18. TE John Rogers- 48.1 (14)
19. WR Kameron Courtney- 47.1 (56)
Defense
1. DE Mitchell Melton- 78.2 (61)
2. DB Antonio Clary- 77.4 (60)
3. DB Devin Neal- 75.6 (59)
4. DB Jordan Robinson- 74.5 (39)
5. LB James Jackson- 73.3 (55)
6. DB Christian Charles- 73.3 (20)
7. DE Daniels Rickert- 71.1 (56)
8. DB Corey Costner- 70.9 (21)
9. DL Jahmeer Carter- 70.4 (18)
10. LB Kam Robinson- 69.6 (66)
11. LB Maddox Marcellus- 69.4 (24)
12. DB Emmanuel Karnley- 68.5 (73)
13. DL Jason Hammond- 67.6 (39)
14. DB Ethan Minter- 66.1 (19)
15. DL Fisher Camac- 65.6 (28)
16. LB Landon Danley- 64.3 (13)
17. DB Ja'Son Prevard- 64.0 (57)
18. DL Jacob Holmes- 61.5 (43)
19. LB Caleb Hardy- 60.6 (1)
20. DL Anthony Britton- 60.5 (19)
21. FL Cazeem Moore- 55.8 (15)
22. DL- Billy Koudelka- 53.5 (13)
23. DL Hunter Osborne- 50.7 (24)
24. DB Donovan Platt- 49.0 (46)
Virginia had one of the most explosive offenses in the country in the first part of the season, but it has slowed in the past couple of weeks. After the game, head coach Tony Elliott talked about the differences between the offense then and now:
"You know, I think it's inches. It's a game of inches, and we've got to get our rhythm back. We've had to kind of plug and play with some guys. Continuity is a big thing. So we got Brady back, but then we lost Ross, you know, and then X is now out. So just kind of getting in rhythm with all the different pieces that are there, and now, you know, people have got more film to be able to find ways to try and stop us.
And then we got to make some plays, right? There are some plays that we've made [before], and right now we're just an inch or two off. But in my experience, even as a play caller, there's never been a season where it was always perfect on offense, but we're doing a much better job of taking care of the ball. Which and then defense is getting turnovers, which gives us a chance. But, you know, I'm not panicking, right? Because we're finding ways to win, right? So, at the end of the day, we're finding ways to win. And I know that the group that got off to a fast start is the same group that's in that locker room, and we'll evaluate this game and see the areas where we can improve. You know, like last week, we protected the quarterback really well. This week, we didn't do that as much.
We practice every week, you know. So we have segments of practice where we rep our offensive two-point plays versus the anticipated looks, and then they rep their two-point plays, and you actually do it, you know, a couple times a week, the front end of the week and then also the back end of the week, so you're as sharp as possible. Yeah, I think it's three years in the making. Back in, I guess it was what was it, 23, where we lost five games by three, one scoreless, right, so we were on the other side right of that, so I think that helped us because we learned a lot, right? So what we learned in those situations is that it's much easier to lose a game than it is to win a game, if that makes sense and then we were making some costly critical mistakes to cost us games where I think now we're capitalizing on if an opponent makes a mistake or we're making the plays because of the belief of the young men in that locker room. So, a lot of it s going through being on the other side and they say when you're building a program, you have to first lose how learn, how to lose close, and then win close and I think because of the experience that we had in the past, it's helped us, you know, get where we are right now."
With a road trip to California looming, Virginia is going to have to play better than it has in the past couple of weeks.