PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia's Win over Stanford

Who had the largest impact in Virginia's third win of the season?

Jake Aiello

Sep 20, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver C.J. Williams (3) catches a pass in front of Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Emmanuel Karnley (19) and Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver C.J. Williams (3) catches a pass in front of Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Emmanuel Karnley (19) and Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
This Virginia is still firing on all cylinders with another fruitful performance but this time with a step up in terms of competition. Stanford's defense looked lost against Chandler Morris and the Hoo's passing attack. The running game also got involved with a variety of backs getting effective reps down to the final whistle.

PFF (Pro Football Focus) has released its grades for Saturday's game. Let's take a look at how the Cavaliers graded out, with snap counts in parentheses.

Offense

1. LT McKale Boley - 91.1 (77)

2. WR Trell Harris - 86.0 (41)

3. C Brady Wilson - 77.4 (50)

4. QB Chandler Morris - 75.8 (69)

5. WR Cam Ross - 75.3 (39)

6. QB Daniel Kaelin - 74.8 (10)

7. RB J'Mari Taylor - 72.2 (47)

8. TE Dakota Twitty - 71.2 (58)

9. TE Sage Ennis - 70.3 (40)

10. RB Xavier Brown - 68.8 (17)

11. WR Eli Wood - 65.9 (14)

12. RT Jack Witmer - 65.0 (77)

13. WR Jahmal Edrine - 64.6 (55)

14. HB Harrison Waylee - 64.4 (13)

15. RG Drake Metcalf - 63.7 (77)

16. WR Kam Courtney - 62.6 (15)

17. LG Noah Josey - 60.7 (77)

18. TE Walker Wallace - 60.0 (2)

18. HB Owen Gardner - 60.0 (2)

18. WR Isaiah Robinson - 60.0 (2)

18. WR Josiah Abdullah - 60.0 (1)

18. RT Ben York - 60.0 (3)

18. RT Dane Wleklinski - 60.0 (2)

18. TE John Rogers - 60.0 (3)

18. C Grant Ellinger - 60.0 (2)

18. C Noah Hartsoe - 60.0 (2)

27. RG Tyshawn Wyatt - 59.2 (8)

28. WR Andre Green Jr. - 58.5 (9)

29. WR Ty'Lyric Coleman - 58.4 (8)

30. WR Dillon Newton-Short - 57.3 (5)

30. WR Jayden Thomas - 57.3 (20)

32. WR Suderian Harrison - 56.1 (3)

33. LG Kevin Wigenton II - 41.0 (21)

Defense

1. DT Jason Hammond - 86.0 (23)

2. DT Jacob Holmes - 82.9(25)

3. CB Corey Costner - 76.2 (12)

4. DE Daniel Rickert - 75.8 (30)

5. LB Mitchel Melton - 74.3 (30)

6. LB Landon Danley - 74.1 (15)

7. LB James Jackson - 73.4 (28)

8. CB Ja'Son Prevard - 71.2 (36)

9. DE Cazeem Moore - 69.9 (18)

10. DT Hunter Osborne - 69.8 (22)

11. LB Kam Robinson - 68.2 (46)

12. DT Jahmeer Carter - 67.5 (16)

13. LB Maddox Marcellus - 67.4 (33)

14. DB Da'Marcus Crosby II - 67.0 (12)

15. DE Mekhi Buchanan - 66.0 (5)

16. DB Devin Neal - 65.6 (29)

17. DT Sichan John - 64.8 (10)

18. DT Anthony Britton - 64.7 (17)

19. DB Ethan Minter - 64.5 (42)

20. LB Caleb Hardy - 64.3 (12)

21. DE Fisher Camac - 63.7 (26)

22. DB Josiah Persinger - 63.6 (12)

23. DB Emmanuel Karnley - 60.8 (27)

24. DE Jewett Hayes - 59.0 (7)

25. SS Antonio Clary - 58.8 (6)

26. DE Billy Koudelka - 57.5 (17)

27. DB Christian Charles - 56.5 (33)

28. DB Jordan Robinson - 52.1 (49)

29. DB Donavon Platt - 47.9 (33)

