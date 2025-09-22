PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia's Win over Stanford
This Virginia is still firing on all cylinders with another fruitful performance but this time with a step up in terms of competition. Stanford's defense looked lost against Chandler Morris and the Hoo's passing attack. The running game also got involved with a variety of backs getting effective reps down to the final whistle.
PFF (Pro Football Focus) has released its grades for Saturday's game. Let's take a look at how the Cavaliers graded out, with snap counts in parentheses.
Offense
1. LT McKale Boley - 91.1 (77)
2. WR Trell Harris - 86.0 (41)
3. C Brady Wilson - 77.4 (50)
4. QB Chandler Morris - 75.8 (69)
5. WR Cam Ross - 75.3 (39)
6. QB Daniel Kaelin - 74.8 (10)
7. RB J'Mari Taylor - 72.2 (47)
8. TE Dakota Twitty - 71.2 (58)
9. TE Sage Ennis - 70.3 (40)
10. RB Xavier Brown - 68.8 (17)
11. WR Eli Wood - 65.9 (14)
12. RT Jack Witmer - 65.0 (77)
13. WR Jahmal Edrine - 64.6 (55)
14. HB Harrison Waylee - 64.4 (13)
15. RG Drake Metcalf - 63.7 (77)
16. WR Kam Courtney - 62.6 (15)
17. LG Noah Josey - 60.7 (77)
18. TE Walker Wallace - 60.0 (2)
18. HB Owen Gardner - 60.0 (2)
18. WR Isaiah Robinson - 60.0 (2)
18. WR Josiah Abdullah - 60.0 (1)
18. RT Ben York - 60.0 (3)
18. RT Dane Wleklinski - 60.0 (2)
18. TE John Rogers - 60.0 (3)
18. C Grant Ellinger - 60.0 (2)
18. C Noah Hartsoe - 60.0 (2)
27. RG Tyshawn Wyatt - 59.2 (8)
28. WR Andre Green Jr. - 58.5 (9)
29. WR Ty'Lyric Coleman - 58.4 (8)
30. WR Dillon Newton-Short - 57.3 (5)
30. WR Jayden Thomas - 57.3 (20)
32. WR Suderian Harrison - 56.1 (3)
33. LG Kevin Wigenton II - 41.0 (21)
Defense
1. DT Jason Hammond - 86.0 (23)
2. DT Jacob Holmes - 82.9(25)
3. CB Corey Costner - 76.2 (12)
4. DE Daniel Rickert - 75.8 (30)
5. LB Mitchel Melton - 74.3 (30)
6. LB Landon Danley - 74.1 (15)
7. LB James Jackson - 73.4 (28)
8. CB Ja'Son Prevard - 71.2 (36)
9. DE Cazeem Moore - 69.9 (18)
10. DT Hunter Osborne - 69.8 (22)
11. LB Kam Robinson - 68.2 (46)
12. DT Jahmeer Carter - 67.5 (16)
13. LB Maddox Marcellus - 67.4 (33)
14. DB Da'Marcus Crosby II - 67.0 (12)
15. DE Mekhi Buchanan - 66.0 (5)
16. DB Devin Neal - 65.6 (29)
17. DT Sichan John - 64.8 (10)
18. DT Anthony Britton - 64.7 (17)
19. DB Ethan Minter - 64.5 (42)
20. LB Caleb Hardy - 64.3 (12)
21. DE Fisher Camac - 63.7 (26)
22. DB Josiah Persinger - 63.6 (12)
23. DB Emmanuel Karnley - 60.8 (27)
24. DE Jewett Hayes - 59.0 (7)
25. SS Antonio Clary - 58.8 (6)
26. DE Billy Koudelka - 57.5 (17)
27. DB Christian Charles - 56.5 (33)
28. DB Jordan Robinson - 52.1 (49)
29. DB Donavon Platt - 47.9 (33)