Ranking The Virginia NFL Draft Departures From Least To Most Impactful For 2026

A little bit surprising to see no NFL draft pick for the Virginia Cavaliers after their most wins in program history. Virginia, for the first time since 2021, didn’t have a single player drafted. Regardless of that reality, Virginia should have a number of players who will contribute at the next level. Let’s take a closer look.

Most Impactful

1. RB J’mari Taylor

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Taylor will probably be the most impactful player of the group of Cavaliers who are in the NFL. The dynamic running back put together back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in college football. He is also a major threat out of the backfield who can make plays in the passing game. He goes to a situation that seems pretty favorable being signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville just lost its top running back, Travis Etienne Jr., who left for New Orleans. With that absence, Jacksonville will likely be a running back by committee bunch. That is enticing for Taylor, who can come in and carve out a potential role. It won’t be easy, but he has the talent and staying power to be a guy in the NFL. Don’t be surprised if you see him have an impact at the professional level.

2. DE Mitchell Melton

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Mitchell Melton (17) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Duke Blue Devils during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Melton signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts, and while his journey won’t be easy, there is a pathway for him to make the 53-man roster. He was Virginia’s best pass rusher this season, recording five sacks. Melton had his best performances against Duke this season. In the two matchups with the Blue Devils, Melton recorded eight tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He has shown in glimpses that he can dominate for stretches of a game; now we will get the chance to see if he can do it for longer. Indianapolis has been no stranger to playing its young players early and often, so if Melton gets the opportunity, don’t be surprised if you see him take advantage.

3. DB Devin Neal

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Daniel Blood (10) tries to pull in a Hail Mary in the final second of the game as Virginia Cavaliers safety Devin Neal (27) and Virginia Cavaliers linebacker James Jackson breaks up the pass during the fourth quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium Saturday December 27, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. Virginia won 13-7. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most underrated UDFA for the Cavaliers is Devin Neal, who had a splendid season for Virginia. He led the Cavaliers with 88 tackles and also added seven passes defensed. Neal had three games with at least 10 tackles last season. He recorded a season-high 12 tackles in an upset win over Florida State in double overtime. Neal is an excellent tackling safety and a player who plays with good instincts and has great play recognition. Jacksonville provides an opportunity for him to try to make the roster. The third-team All-ACC selection could find himself as a key depth piece if he has a good camp and summer with the Jaguars. His impact at the NFL level is TBD.

Least Impactful

1. Cam Ross

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA;Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Cam Ross (6) runs the ball against the Missouri Tigers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Ross finished his 2025 season with 53 catches, 543 yards, and two touchdowns. He is headed to the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent. Ross has a chance to carve out a role as a guy in the slot for the Broncos, and potentially even on special teams, being a return guy. Denver dealt with some injuries to its wide receiver position and star quarterback Bo Nix that derailed its chances to go to the Super Bowl. Ross has a chance to be a player who can have a distinct role that complements the team and adds more depth to the team. Ross is a speedster and is a guy who can easily come up with 20+ yard catches consistently.

2. QB Chandler Morris

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) poses with the MVP trophy after defeating the Missouri Tigers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The seven-year college quarterback tried to come back to Virginia, but his appeal declined. So Morris decided to pursue his professional dreams and has now signed on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers already have their franchise guy in Baker Mayfield, but it could be an advantageous situation where Morris can learn a lot of things and help his game. He was productive for the Cavaliers in his lone season with the program, throwing for 3,000 yards and 16 touchdowns on 64.7% completion rate. He had his best season with North Texas in 2024. Morris threw for 3,774 yards and 31 touchdowns. Morris is certainly a competent quarterback, but his road to playing early will probably be tough. There aren’t many starting roles available, and Morris signed with an NFL team that has that position solidified.