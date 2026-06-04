Predicting the 2026 defensive depth chart for Virginia football

After taking a look at the offense for Virginia football, it is time to do the same over on the defensive side of the ball. This is a unit that picked up steam as the 2025 season progressed, eventually turning into one of the ACC’s premier shutdown squads. The Cavaliers will certainly miss current Indianapolis Colt Mitchell Melton, but they do feature a ton of continuity.

In particular, Virginia’s defense is defined by oodles and oodles of depth up front and back deep. Expect several players to get involved, beyond those who earn starting status.

Defensive line

DE Fisher Camac

DE Matthew Fobbs-White

DT Jason Hammond

DT Zion Wilson

Camac and Hammond are the near-certainties — Camac was a solidified starter and Hammond played the most snaps of any returning interior D-lineman from last season. However, the rest of the picture becomes rather interesting.

Wilson could probably win a starting spot next to Hammond, given that Wilson was First Team All-AAC last year at East Carolina where he produced a monstrous 42 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks — the lattermost stat ranked second in his conference, and he earned it as an interior lineman.

Fobbs-White could take the starting spot opposite Camac, due to experience at Tulane and Baylor. However, Fobbs-White will be seriously challenged by Yale transfer Ezekiel Larry, who led the Ivy League in sacks en route to being named First Team All-Ivy. Several contributors are going to get involved up front — especially Anthony Britton in the middle. This is a group full of depth and experience.

Key reserves: Ezekiel Larry, Anthony Britton, Jonathan Allen, Nnanna Anyanwu, Jewett Hayes, Sichan John, Darrion Henry-Young, Billy Koudelka

Linebackers

LB Kam Robinson

LB Maddox Marcellus

There are a lot of two-LB looks under defensive coordinator John Rudzinski, which is probably for the best given Virginia’s injury misfortunes. Robinson and Marcellus form one of the top linebacking duos in the conference, but both are dealing with long-term injuries. Still, both are expected to be fully healthy a couple of weeks into the season. In the meantime, Landon Danley can step in — he proved himself capable of being a surefire tackler that can be trusted as a starter. Behind Danley, though, things are uncertain.

Caleb Hardy, a former safety, is now a linebacker — who is obviously capable of patrolling in coverage. Beyond Hardy, though, Coach Tony Elliott would have to turn to a special-teamer or an inexperienced option.

Key reserves: Myles Brown, Justin Rowe, Caleb Hardy

Defensive backs

FS Ethan Minter

SS Brandyn Hillman

CB Donavon Platt

CB Jacobie Henderson

SPUR Corey Costner

Elliott and company hit the portal aggressively to fill out their DB group around returnees Minter, Platt and Costner. They found a Michigan star in Hillman plus another Big Ten-er in Henderson. Behind them, there are ample experienced additions including Christian Ellis, Patrick Campbell, Jaylen Jones, Jalen McNair, Omillio Agard. And top of that crew, Virginia still has Josiah Persinger — who showed flashes in his freshman season — plus the returning Jam Jackson. Playing time is definitely up for grabs in a rotational role.

Key reserves: Josiah Persinger, Christian Ellis, Patrick Campbell, Jalen McNair, Omillo Agard, Jaylen Jones, Jam Jackson.