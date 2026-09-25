Three Delaware Players Virginia Must Slow Down To Avoid Being Upset on Saturday

Virginia is back at home tomorrow, and they are going to be looking to shake off last weekend's loss to West Virginia and move to 3-1. Their opponent is not going to be a walkover, though, and the Cavaliers are going to have to earn everything if they want to get their third win of the year.

UVA is going to be welcoming in Delaware, which is 2-1 this season and nearly upset SEC opponent Vanderbilt on the road a couple of weeks ago. The Blue Hens are one of the most talented teams in C-USA and could pose some problems tomorrow.

Which players will the Cavaliers need to be sure to slow down?

QB Nick Minicucci

Delaware quarterback Nick Minicucci throws in the second quarter against Coastal Carolina at Delaware Stadium, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The good news for Virginia is that Minicucci is not the same kind of dual-threat quarterback that Michael Hawkins Jr is for West Virginia.

But that does not mean that he cannot make plays and throw the ball around. This season, he has thrown for 814 yards in three games, including five touchdowns and three interceptions. Minicucci has thrown for over 300 yards in two of his three starts this season and the Cavaliers secondary, which was a big strength through the first two games of the season, had a tough time guarding the Mountaineers offense last week.

The safety duo of Ethan Minter and Brandyn Hillman had their worst game of the year last Saturday and Minicucci is going to be looking to have similar success.

WR Sean Wilson

Wilson is the top playmaker in the Delaware passing attack and is one of the most underrated receivers in the country.

So far this season, Wilson has reeled in 18 catches for 288 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 16 yards per catch and he has a long of 40 yards. According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson has an 82.4 grade in 174 total snaps, the top mark on the entire team. The passing attack is going to be looking for him early and often and UVA will have to be ready.

LB Colin Gallagher

In their two wins this season, Delaware has held their opponents to 10.5 PPG and the defense has played well. The top player on that side of the ball for the Blue Hens is linebacker Colin Gallagher, who is second on the team in tackles with 21 and he is also second on the team with two sacks.

He has graded out very well on PFF as well. Through three games, he has a. 76.9 overall grade in 118 snaps and is solid against the run, which is the identity of the Cavaliers offense. He has the ability to slow things down and make plays.