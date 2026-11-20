If you doubt football is a game of inches, go back and watch the tape of Virginia's 2025 meeting with North Carolina.

The Cavaliers stopped UNC's Benjamin Hall just short of the goal line on a 2-point conversion attempt and escaped Chapel Hill with a 17-16 overtime victory. Saturday's rematch is expected to be just as close.

As usual, individual matchups will help determine the outcome. Here are three to watch:

1. Virginia S Brandyn Hillman vs. UNC TE Jelani Thurman

After missing the previous three games (all losses) with an ankle injury, Hillman reinforced his value to Virginia's defense last week with a school-record 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against California.

His ball-hawking skills not only help the Cavaliers limit opponents' offensive damage, but also can change momentum and flip field position. In seven games, he's been responsible for five turnovers (four interceptions and a forced fumble).

He'll have his hands full on Saturday, though, with Thurman, UNC's decorated redshirt junior tight end. At 6-feet-6 and 245 pounds, he'll have a big size advantage on Hillman (6-0, 190). A semifinalist for the John Mackey Award given to the nation's top tight end, Thurman has already tied a school single-season record for tight ends with eight touchdown receptions.

Whether it's sixth-year senior Billy Edwards Jr. or true freshman Travis Burgess at quarterback, Thurman will be the main target.

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2. Virginia's offensive line vs. UNC's front four

The Tar Heels' defensive line has been dominant in each of the schools' last two meetings, registering 10 sacks in a 41-14 romp in Scott Stadium in 2024 and six in last year's nail-biter.

Virginia's veteran group struggled with protection earlier in the season, allowing 28 sacks in its first nine games. But the Cavaliers kept Beau Pribula clean and upright last week against Cal, with Noah Josey moving to center and Ben York filling in at guard.

The challenge will be significant against the Tar Heels, even though they'll be missing injured defensive end Melkart Abou Jaoude, who had three sacks against the Cavaliers a year ago. Sophomore defensive tackle Xavier Lewis leads UNC with seven sacks this year and will be a challenge for Josey, York, and guard Makilan Thomas.

3. Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings vs. Bill Belichick

Kitchings has endured plenty of criticism for his play-calling this season, especially as the Cavaliers' offense has sputtered against better competition. Now, he faces perhaps his greatest challenge yet.

Belichick is regarded as perhaps the best defensive mind in football history, with six Super Bowl rings as a head coach (and two as the New York Giants' coordinator before that) to prove it. His UNC defenses haven't been elite, but the Tar Heels held Virginia to just 259 yards and one regulation touchdown a year ago.

Belichick's plan is always to take away the opponent's top offensive player, so look for Da'Shawn Martin to get plenty of double teams. It'll be up to Kitchings to come up with unexpected ways to move the ball.