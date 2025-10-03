Three Players on Louisville's Offense to Watch During Saturday's Week Six Matchup vs Virginia
Virginia (4-1, 2-0) is preparing to head into another head-to-head matchup this weekend, this time facing Louisville (4-0, 0-0) at 3:30 p.m. The Cavaliers are looking to clinch another upset victory, but the Cardinals bring a plethora of offensive talent. However, Louisville has developed a tendency to make slow starts in games this season, which was incredibly apparent during its latest matchup. There's a chance that this will happen again, so UVA will need to remain vigilant and ready to adapt throughout the contest.
Once the weekend arrives, there are a few Louisville offensive players that you should watch during the matchup. The outcome of the game will largely depend on how these three stars fare on the field.
QB Miller Moss:
After his slow start to last weekend's game against Pittsburgh, fans were concerned that Louisville would drop the matchup. Right out of the gate, the Panthers led 17-0 in the first quarter and continued to lead through the second, but the Cardinals largely controlled the second half. Moss made a comeback and was able to complete 31-of-51 for 339 yards in total, posting three touchdowns and one interception. With Moss' late surge, he helped guide his program to a 34-27 victory. So far this season, he has completed 86-of-131 passes for 1,029 yards, with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Before Moss found his new home in Louisville, he played several seasons with USC, where in 2024, he completed 64.4% of his passes for 2,555 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Upon transferring, it was expected that he would become the Cardinals' starting quarterback.
WR Chris Bell
Bell was recently named East-West Shrine Bowl Offensive Player of the Week, which clearly speaks to Bell's offensive prowess. The senior wide receiver played one of his strongest games against the Panthers last weekend, and he's hungry for the chance to do so again against Virginia. He caught 10 passes for 135 yards and posted one touchdown in the high-stakes ACC game. Bell's 135 receiving yards were his highest yardage in a single game so far this season. Between his height (6-foot-2) and build (220 pounds), combined with his speed, he makes for a challenging player to go up against.
RB Isaac Brown
Brown is young, but he's undeniably a rising star within Louisville's offensive unit. Despite being only a sophomore, he has become a prominent name associated with their program. In the Cardinals' season opener, he rushed just six times for 126 yards with two touchdowns. Shortly after, Brown was recognized for his consistent efforts and was named ACC Back of the Week — a true testament to the skill he possesses. Although his matchup against the Panthers was rather underwhelming with only 14 carries for 20 yards, the nation has seen Brown's ability on the field — one off game does not mean it's an off-season. He is currently listed as "probable" for Saturday's game against UVA, so the Cavaliers' defense could be in for a daunting contest.