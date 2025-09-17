Three Stanford Players To Watch Against UVA In This Week's Matchup
Despite UVA having more formidable opponents slightly further down their schedule, Stanford is a step up in terms of talent compared to last week. After a shaky beginning to the season, the Cardinals upset a Boston College that was favored by almost two touchdowns.
Let's take a look at some of Stanford's weapons that you need to watch out for this week:
1. RB Micah Ford
Sophomore running back Micah Ford lit up the scoreboard last week in Stanford's win over BC. The New Jersey native finished with 157 yards on 17 attempts for an average of over nine yards per rush. He also found the end zone one time in the 30-20 win, earning him ACC Player of the Week honors. According to Pro Football Focus, Ford also leads all college running backs with 13 missed tackles forced, nine more than second place
Ford had a tough day against BYU in Week Two. However, BYU is off to an unbelievable start to the season in terms of rushing defense, allowing just seven rushing yards across two games.
UVA needs to do much of the same as BYU and hold Ford in check to stop this offense in its tracks this weekend. The passing game for Stanford is nothing special, and Ford is the focal point of the offense.
2. DL Clay Patterson
The senior defensive lineman is an issue for opposing offensive lines. The former two-time Ivy League defensive and third-team All-American defensive end has made his mark on the Stanford defense.
Among ACC defenders, Patterson ranks third in sacks (3.0) while also tallying seven solo tackles through Week Three. UVA head coach Tony Elliott praised the Texas native's ability to create matchup nightmares for his offensive line.
"91 [Clay Patterson] is playing at a high level. He's a matchup problem for any interior guy in a one-on-one situation, so you've got to be smart with how you handle him. I may have to slide in his direction."
3. QB Ben Gulbranson
While Stanford's rushing attack led by Ford has shown promise so far this season, the same cannot be said about their passing game.
The Cardinals rank dead last in the ACC in passing yards (437), passing yards per game (145), and their passing game is dragging them down to second to last in total offensive yards (279).
So far, quarterback Ben Gulbranson has been pretty tragic. The Oregon State transfer ranks last in the ACC in completion percentage (54%) and yards per completion (5.2). Gulbranson is also tied for the most interceptions in the conference (3) with just one touchdown.
If Stanford wants any chance to remain in this game with the Hoos, they will need the senior to limit the turnovers so he can offer another dimension to an average overall offense. For example, Gulbranson threw for only 186 yards and one score, but did not turn the ball over, and the Cardinals were able to defeat the favored Boston College.