Three-Star Cornerback Jarvis Lee Decommits From Virginia Football

IMG cornerback Jarvis Lee backed off from his commitment to UVA and is reopening his recruitment. Jarvis Lee/IMG Academy

Virginia football lost one of its verbal commits in the recruiting class of 2023 on Sunday as three-star cornerback Jarvis Lee announced that he is decommitting from UVA and reopening his recruitment.

"I want to thank the entire staff at the University of Virginia for giving me an opportunity," Lee said in a tweet.

Lee initially announced his commitment to Virginia back on June 5th, choosing the Cavaliers over offers from several major programs, including Pittsburgh, Purdue, Iowa State, Washington State, Missouri and a handful of other schools.

Lee had played at Clay High School in Florida but transferred to IMG Academy this year, where he has already begun to impress during preseason. While still verbally committed to Virginia, Lee took an unofficial visit to Florida State in late July, sparking rumors that he could potentially reopen his recruitment. And indeed on Sunday afternoon, the 5'11" cornerback made the announcement that he is decommitting from the Cavaliers.

"Virginia is a good school both with football and academics, and they got good coaches, but I feel like I can go somewhere where - I'm not saying bigger than that - but I feel like I can go anywhere in the country and play," Lee told 247Sports on Sunday.

In addition to Florida State, a few other schools have been in contact with Lee, including Auburn, Miami, North Carolina, and Florida, according to 247Sports. He is rated as the No. 68 cornerback in the class of 2023 and the No. 99 player from the state of Florida.

With Lee's decommitment, Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers are back down to 12 verbal commits in their recruiting class of 2023:

offensive lineman Cole Surber (committed April 29th)

running back Donte Hawthorne (committed May 29th)

defensive lineman Miles Greene (committed June 6th)

wide receiver Amare Thomas (committed June 17th)

tight end TeKai Kirby (committed June 24th)

defensive lineman Rodney Lora (committed June 24th)

running back Noah Vaughn (committed June 27th)

cornerback Keandre Walker (committed June 27th

linebacker Kamren Robinson (committed July 1st)

quarterback Anthony Colandrea (committed July 8th)

athlete TyLyric Coleman (committed July 30th)

offensive lineman Anthony Britton (committed August 16th)

See more details on each of Virginia's class of 2023 football commits here.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Virginia Basketball Makes Top 7 for Richmond Guard Davin Cosby Jr.

Virginia Men's Lacrosse Officially Signs Richmond Transfer Griffin Kology

Two Cavaliers Help the U.S. Win the U21 World Lacrosse Championship

Four Takeaways from the Virginia Basketball Exhibition Tour in Italy

This Week in Virginia Basketball News - August 19th

Virginia Football: Jared Rayman and Josh Clifford Earn Scholarships