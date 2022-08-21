Virginia Basketball Makes Top 7 for Richmond Guard Davin Cosby Jr.

With six recruiting targets left on the board in the class of 2023, Virginia has now made the latest cut list for every one of them. Davin Cosby Jr., a 6'5" shooting guard from Richmond, Virginia, announced his top seven schools on Saturday and UVA made the cut along with Alabama, LSU, NC State, Tennessee, Wake Forest, and Auburn.

Cosby, who is also celebrating his 18th birthday on Saturday, previously played at Benedictine College Prep in Richmond, but will play his final year of high school basketball at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina.

He is currently rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals, but On3's recruiting database has him as a four-star. Most of the recruiting services have Cosby ranked as a top 10 prospect in the state of North Carolina as well as a top 20 shooting guard in the class. On3 rates Cosby as the No. 4 player in the state, the No. 18 shooting guard in the country, and the No. 90 overall player in the class of 2023.

Cosby's recruitment took off this summer with offers pouring in from nearly 30 programs. He took an official visit to Wake Forest in late July and visited NC State unofficially in early August. Virginia offered Cosby on July 26th and he has scheduled an official visit to UVA for August 26th. He also has officials scheduled for Alabama (September 3rd), Tennessee (October 15th), and LSU (October 22nd), per On3.

"The hometown team. Coach [Tony] Bennett wants me to come in and be that dawg," Cosby told On3's Joe Tipton. "He knows I have great energy, especially on the defensive end."

Cosby has yet to determine a commitment date and he will likely wait until after this round of visits to set a timeframe for his decision.

UVA currently has offers out to six remaining class of 2023 targets and each has Virginia in his latest cut list:

PF TJ Power (Shrewsbury, MA)

SG Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, MN)

SF Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, CA)

CG Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, CT)

CG Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ)

SG Davin Cosby (Richmond, VA)

Virginia continues to search for a second verbal commit in the class of 2023 to accompany Blake Buchanan, Idaho's No. 1-ranked player, who announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd.

