High, low or just right: Virginia’s top ranked players in EA College Football 27

The EA College Football 27 ratings are officially out. Virginia’s ratings are publicly available, and the Cavaliers’ social media team posted the top 10 ratings their players received.

Some of those ratings are accurate — while others are too future-focused, or ignorant of previous production. Here is how those ratings should be interpreted:

Noah Josey, 90 overall: Just right, perhaps a tad low

Josey is tied for the sixth-highest rated left guard in the game. The highest is a 93 overall, which is shared by Cincinnati's Evan Tengesdahl and Houston’s Shadre Hurst. A 90 overall seems fair for Josey, especially given that the highest left guard is a 93, but his experience should vault him one or two spots higher.

Kam Robinson, 88 overall: Way too low

Robinson is one of the most explosive defensive players in the country — he was the runner-up in ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting even though he only played in eight games (more like seven, as he tore his ACL against Duke and missed most of the contest).

Robinson is rated as the No. 14 MIKE linebacker in CFB27. He should be at least a 90, perhaps a 92. There are not 13 linebackers better than Kam Robinson in college football. There might not even be five.

Fisher Camac, 87 overall: A little high

By the end of the 2026 season, Camac should probably earn that spot as the seventh-best left EDGE in the game. However, he recorded 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble last season — those numbers do not align with EA’s ranking.

Camac should probably have been taken down a few spots, perhaps into a tie with other players at 85 overall.

Ethan Minter, 86 overall: Just right

Minter is tied for the 20th highest ranked strong safety. That feels a little low compared to the value he brings to Virginia, but without ample statistical production or conference honors, an 86 overall seems fair — for now. Expect Minter to vault up that list this season.

McKale Boley, 85 overall: A little too low

Boley is tied for the 16th highest rated left tackle. He should probably be rated an 86, a few spots higher into a tie for 13th. Boley has been a steady staple for the Cavaliers as an elite pass blocker. He earned Second Team All-ACC honors from Phil Steele last season and stands a strong chance of earning more recognition in his upcoming final season.

Brandyn Hillman, 85 overall: Just right

Hillman is tired for the No. 13 free safety spot — a designation that feels fair. He is talented and performed well for Michigan last season. However, he has more of a ceiling to discover at Virginia. Hillman could earn All-ACC honors in the Devin Neal role, but he will need to prove that he can be a more consistent playmaker.

Peyton Lewis and Jekail Middlebrook, 85 overall: Too low

Lewis and Middlebrook are both in an 18-way tie for 52nd place among running backs. That figure seems absolutely ridiculous for a duo that will be receiving ample carries behind one of the nation’s most experienced and skilled offensive lines.

At surface level, an 85 overall might seem too high — but compared to others at the running back position, being ranked 52nd makes zero sense. J’Mari Taylor won First Team All-ACC behind this offensive line, and that was without Monroe Mills being healthy. At least one of Lewis or Middlebrook is ranked well over a dozen spots too low.

Monroe Mills, 85 overall: Just right

Tied for the eighth-highest rated right tackle, Mills is in the perfect position. On one hand, his injury history should prevent him from being ranked much higher to start the season. On the other hand, Mills was the top tackle available in last year’s transfer portal. His play speaks for itself — he is an elite lineman. Somewhere in the middle, eighth place is fair.

Corey Costner, 83 overall: A tad high

Costner is in a seven-way tie for the No. 33 strong safety in the game. The talent is tantalizing, and he should become an All-ACC player, but he only made two starts last season. He did play in all 14 games and force three turnovers, but the experience is not yet there for the budding star.

He should probably be dropped a spot to start the season, out of respect to experienced veterans with a longer track record — although he could skyrocket up the position ranking very soon.