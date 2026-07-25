Three urgent questions for Virgnia's linebacking corps in 2026

There's no question as to who Virginia's most dynamic and talented football player is. Kam Robinson's speed, athleticism, and determination make him a likely all-Atlantic Coast Conference pick at linebacker.

That doesn't mean the Cavaliers are completely set at the position, though. Robinson's health and a lack of proven depth are among defensive coordinator John Rudzinski's primary concerns as preseason camp opens.

Here are three important linebacker questions the Cavaliers must answer before their opener on Aug. 28 at home against N.C. State:

1. How close to top form will Robinson be?

This may be the No. 1 topic of interest for the entire team, not just at linebacker. Robinson tore an ACL on the first series of Virginia's Week 12 victory over Duke and has spent the entire offseason rehabbing the injury in hopes of taking the field against the Wolfpack.

At last week's ACC Kickoff preseason media event, coach Tony Elliott expressed optimism that Robinson will be ready. Robinson himself was less sure, but did say,

Because ACLs can take a year or more to fully heal, Robinson likely won't be at full speed for the opener, and possibly at all this season. But even at less than 100 percent, he'll be a force. According to SportsReference.com, he's the only FBS player in the past 20 years to block a punt, recover a fumble and score on an interception return in the same season, and he has returned three of his five career picks for touchdowns.

2. Who'll start alongside Robinson?

Virginia designates just two starting spots as linebackers, although the Spur is a hybrid position that can play closer to the line of scrimmage if needed. Assuming Robinson is healthy, he'll step back into the Will (weakside) linebacker role he's commanded (when healthy) since his freshman season.

Landon Danley made six tackles against Duke after replacing Robinson in the regular-season win over Duke and started the Gator Bowl victory over Missouri. Fellow senior Maddox Marcellus started Virginia's final two regular-season games. They'll likely enter camp competing for the Mike (middle linebacker) spot.

3. Who'll provide depth?

Linebacker is the one position Elliott did not bolster through the transfer portal. That means opportunities for several unproven former high school recruits -- and the need to develop capable backups gets even more critical if Robinson suffers another of the injuries that have plagued his otherwise spectacular college career.

Freshman Dallas Brannon has a Robinson-like lean physique (6-2, 219 pounds) and was similarly disruptive as a three-time all-conference player at Independence High School in Charlotte, N.C., where he made 108 tackles, blocked a punt, forced three fumbles and recovered two in 2025.

Senior Caleb Hardy, a converted safety, has made five starts over the past two seasons. Linebackers coach Mike Adams has to hope one of them -- or little-used upperclassmen Myles Brown, Isaiah Reese or Justin Rowe -- is ready to take a big step up.