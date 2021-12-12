Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    Introductory Press Conference for Tony Elliott Scheduled for Monday at 2pm
    Introductory Press Conference for Tony Elliott Scheduled for Monday at 2pm

    Tony Elliott will be formally introduced as Virginia's head football coach on Monday at the George Welsh Indoor Practice Facility
    Photo courtesy of Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY NETWORK

    Tony Elliott will be formally introduced as Virginia's head football coach on Monday at the George Welsh Indoor Practice Facility

    Tony Elliott will be formally introduced as the next head coach of the Virginia football program in an introductory press conference on Monday at 2pm. The press conference will take place at the George Welsh Indoor Practice Facility. 

    Fans can view the press conference live on the official Virginia Athletics website, on Facebook @VirginiaCavaliers, or through the live broadcast on the ACC Network. 

