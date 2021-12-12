Introductory Press Conference for Tony Elliott Scheduled for Monday at 2pm

Tony Elliott will be formally introduced as the next head coach of the Virginia football program in an introductory press conference on Monday at 2pm. The press conference will take place at the George Welsh Indoor Practice Facility.

Fans can view the press conference live on the official Virginia Athletics website, on Facebook @VirginiaCavaliers, or through the live broadcast on the ACC Network.

