    December 26, 2021
    Virginia Delays Flight to Boston Again, Waits for More COVID-19 Testing
    The UVA football team will not depart for Boston for the Fenway Bowl on Sunday as the team awaits final COVID-19 test results
    Photo courtesy of Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

    Bronco Mendenhall's final game as Virginia's head football coach may have already been played. 

    After delaying their departure for the Fenway Bowl from Saturday to Sunday to undergo additional COVID-19 testing, the Cavaliers have canceled their Boston-bound Sunday flight as the team waits for the results of one more round of COVID-19 testing, as first reported by Mike Barber at the Richmond Times-Dispatch. 

    Sources reported on Saturday that multiple UVA football players had tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the delayed departure and an extra round of testing. 

    Virginia is scheduled to face SMU in the inaugural Fenway Bowl on Wednesday, December 29th at 11am. SMU has reportedly not departed for Boston either, as the Mustangs wait for the Cavaliers to determine if they will be able to play in the bowl game. 

    It has also been reported that there is a Virginia team meeting scheduled for 3pm on Sunday. 

    We will have updates on information regarding Virginia's status for the Fenway Bowl as they are made available.

