Miami Heat Expected to Sign Kyle Guy to Two-Way Contract

After an impressive stretch of basketball on his 10-day contracts, Guy has been rewarded with a long-term deal with the Heat

Kyle Guy has landed a long-term deal with the Miami Heat.

As reported by the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman on Sunday, the Heat are planning to sign Kyle Guy to a two-way contract after waiving the injured Marcus Garrett.

Guy has had one of the more impressive stretches of basketball from among the many players who have gotten NBA opportunities on 10-day COVID-19 hardship contracts.

After playing 11 games with the Cleveland Charge in the G League to start the season, Guy signed a 10-day contract to join the Miami Heat on December 28th. He immediately made an impact, recording 17 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks in his Heat debut on New Year's Eve.

Guy averaged 9.8 points per game and 45.0% three-point shooting through his first five games with the Heat and was then signed to a second 10-day hardship deal on January 10th.

With the injury and subsequent waiving of Marcus Garrett, the Heat now have the ability to retain Kyle Guy long-term with a two-way contract. Guy will split his time between the Miami Heat and their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

No. 7 Virginia Women's Tennis Sweeps Marshall and Longwood

No. 1 UVA Women's Swim & Dive Dominates Virginia Tech

Michigan State DE Jack Camper Transfers to Virginia

Virginia Linebacker West Weeks Transfers to LSU

Late Scoring Drought Dooms Virginia in 63-55 Loss to Wake Forest

Watch: Joey Blount Makes Game-Winning Interception in Hula Bowl

Air Force DBs Coach Curome Cox Joins Virginia Football Coaching Staff