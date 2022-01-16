No. 7 Virginia Women's Tennis Sweeps Marshall and Longwood

The No. 7 ranked Virginia women's tennis team started its 2022 spring season with a pair of matches against Marshall and Longwood on Saturday at the Boar's Head Sports Club. The Cavaliers hit the ground running in their first action of the dual match season, picking up 7-0 sweeps over both Marshall and Longwood.

After winning the 2021 NCAA singles championship in her freshman season last spring, Emma Navarro opened the 2022 season with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Marshall's Emma Vanderheyden. Navarro also teamed up with senior Amber O'Dell to win their doubles match against Marshall, 6-4. O'Dell defeated Marshall's Gabrielle Clairotte 6-1, 7-5 in singles.

Freshman Elaine Chervinsky won her singles match without dropping a single game and junior Natasha Subhash dropped just one game in her 6-0, 6-1 win over Marshall's Maria Saez. Chervinsky and Subhash won their doubles match 6-0 as well.

Senior Sofia Munera won her singles match 6-0, 6-0 and sophomore Hibah Shaikh won 7-5, 7-5. Munera and Shaikh won their doubles match 6-1 to complete the sweep.

In the second match against Longwood, freshman Nicole Kiefer was inserted into the singles lineup instead of Emma Navarro. Kiefer won her singles match 6-0, 6-0. Navarro still played a doubles match, teaming up with Amber O'Dell for a 6-2 victory. O'Dell won her match 6-1, 6-0.

Elaine Chervinsky picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win and Natasha Subhash won 6-0, 6-1. Chervinsky and Subhash were victorious in their doubles match, 6-0.

Sofia Munera won her singles match 6-1, 6-3 and Hibah Shaikh won 6-0, 6-1. Munera and Shaikh polished off Virginia's second sweep of the day with a 6-1 doubles win.

The Cavaliers will be back in action at the Boar's Head Sports Club against Richmond on Friday at 3pm.

