Virginia Football: Three Defenders to Watch in Fall Camp
Fall camp is here, and for Virginia’s defense, it’s not just about depth charts—it’s about identity. The Hoos gave up over 31 points a game last year and lacked impact plays at every level. Now, with a retooled secondary and a few All-ACC candidates returning in the front seven, the question shifts from “Who do we have?” to “Who can take over?”
These are the three defenders who could change the complexion of this unit—if they separate themselves this August.
Kam Robinson, Junior, MIKE Linebacker
There’s no safer bet on the roster. Kam Robinson has been the centerpiece of this defense since he got to Charlottesville. He was a freshman All-American in 2023 with 71 tackles, a sack, and two picks—including a pick-six at Louisville. Last year, he added 64 tackles, five sacks, another interception, and two more forced turnovers. Athlon has him on their Preseason All-ACC Third Team, and it’s deserved.
He’s back as the starting MIKE, responsible for communication, alignment, and cleaning up everything between the tackles. His production is a given. What matters now is leadership. If Robinson elevates the group around him and becomes more vocal, this can be the best linebacker unit in the ACC.
Mitchell Melton, Graduate Transfer, Bandit DE
This is where the upside lives. Mitchell Melton didn’t play full-time at Ohio State, but when he was healthy, he made things happen—3.5 sacks in a limited role last fall and a reputation as a high-motor guy with an NFL build.
He now takes over at Bandit, the most flexible role in John Rudzinski’s scheme. Some plays he’ll rush off the edge, others he’ll drop into coverage. Virginia hasn’t had a true difference-maker at this spot since Noah Taylor left. Melton might be that guy. If he shows burst and wins his reps during camp, he gives this front seven a whole new dimension.
Kenan Johnson, Graduate Transfer, Cornerback
The cornerback room got blown up this offseason. Six transfers came in. None more intriguing than Kenan Johnson.
He was Georgia Tech’s top-graded defender in 2023 by PFF, with 29 tackles, an interception, and three pass breakups. Then he transferred to Utah and tore his knee up in the first game. He missed all of 2024.
Now he’s in Charlottesville trying to reclaim that 2023 form. If he looks the part in camp—fluid hips, clean transitions, and confident breaks on the ball—he’s a lock to start. If not, Virginia turns to Donavan Platt, Jordan Robinson, or someone younger like Ja’Son Prevard or Emmanuel Karnley. It’s a wide-open room, but Johnson’s ceiling is the highest.
Final Thought
Robinson sets the floor. Melton raises the ceiling. Johnson determines how much trust this defense can place on the boundary.
If Robinson is who he’s been—productive, disciplined, physical in space—then this group at least holds the middle together. If Melton becomes the disruptive edge Virginia hasn’t had since the Bryce Perkins era defense, Rudzinski can actually start dictating to offenses, not just reacting. And if Johnson holds up on the outside, suddenly you don’t need to shade a safety over every snap. You can start mixing coverages, showing different looks, and actually getting off the field on third down.
The biggest thing to watch this camp isn’t just individual highlights or depth chart moves. It’s how the entire unit shifts when these three guys are on the field together. Do the linebackers communicate more clearly? Does the pass rush finally start winning without a blitz? Are there fewer blown coverages? Do reps look competitive or choreographed?
For a team trying to turn a paper talent upgrade into a bowl season, it starts with that. Fall camp will reveal whether this defense can grow into something steady—or if it stays in the same frustrating place, one play away but never quite there.