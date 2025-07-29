Virginia Football Depth Chart Projection Ahead of Fall Camp
With fall camp only a day away, it's time for our initial depth chart ahead of the 2025 Virginia football season. With a ton of spring transfers to fill roster needs, we take our first stab at projecting how these new transfers fit the mold headed into the fourth year of the Tony Elliott era.
For a link to our post spring football depth chart: Virginia Football Depth Chart Projection Post Spring Football
Virginia Football Projected 2025 Depth Chart: Offense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
Backup #2
QB
Chandler Morris
Daniel Kaelin
Grady Brosterhous
RB
Xavier Brown
J'Mari Taylor
Harrison Waylee
WR
Trell Harris
Andre Greene Jr.
Cam Ross
WR
Jahmal Edrine
Jayden Thomas
Josiah Abdullah
WR
Kam Courtney
Suderian Harrison
Eli Wood
TE
Dakota Twitty
Sage Ennis
John Rogers
LT
McKale Boley
David Wohlabaugh Jr.
Tyshawn Wyatt
LG
Noah Josey
Kevin Wigenton II
Grant Ellinger
C
Brady Wilson
Noah Hartsoe
RG
Drake Metcalf
Ethan Sipe
RT
Wallace Unamba
Makilan Thomas
Ben York
Virginia Offense Notes
- Quarterbacks: There are no changes from the spring. Freshman Bjorn Jurgensen and Cole Geer are also on the roster. For QB Position Preview
- Running Backs: Xavier Brown and J'Mari Taylor are still RB1 and 2, respectively, although this unit welcomes Wyoming transfer Harrison Waylee, who has the opportunity to shake up the current order. With Waylee redshirting last year to be fully healthy, he can definitely shoot up the order. Expect all three to play considerable minutes this fall. For RB Position Preview
- Wide Receivers: No changes from the spring. For WR Position Preview
- Tight Ends: No changes from the spring. One name to keep an eye on throughout the season will be Walker Wallace, who transferred in after four years of lacrosse at Cornell. For TE Position Preview
- Offensive Line: The Hoos welcome three new offensive line transfers: David Wohlabaugh Jr. from Syracuse, Wallace Unamba from Kentucky, and Makilan Thomas from Arkansas State. With the new additions, expect battles for both tackle positions this fall. Drake Metcalf and Noah Josey both have experience at center if Brady Wilson were to go down. Tyshawn Wyatt has experience at left guard and left tackle. For Offensive Line Deep Dive
Virginia Football Projected 2025 Depth Chart: Defense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
Backup #2
DE
Cazeem Moore
Terrell Jones
Daniel Rickert
NT
Jahmeer Carter
Anthony Britton
Sichan John
DT
Jason Hammond
Hunter Osborne
Jacob Holmes
Bandit DE
Mitchell Melton
Fisher Camac
Billy Koudelka
WILL LB
James Jackson
Maddox Marcellus
Myles Brown
MIKE LB
Kam Robinson
Trey McDonald
Stevie Bracey
SPUR
Caleb Hardy
Landon Danley
LC
Donavan Platt
Emmanuel Karnley
Ja'Son Prevard
RC
Kenan Johnson
Jordan Robinson
Ja'Maric Morris
FS
Devin Neal
Christian Charles
Ethan Minter
SS
Antonio Clary
Da'Marcus Crosby
Corey Costner
Virginia Defense Notes
- Defensive Tackles: Sichan John was recently described by defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing as, "the most gifted first-year defensive lineman we’ve taken since we’ve been here." Watch for his development over the course of his first season in Charlottesville. At the front Jason Hammond and Jahmeer Carter are expected to lead the charge, same as the beginning of last season. For Defensive Line Preview
- Defensive Ends: The Hoos added Daniel Rickert from Tennessee Tech, who will be battling with Terrell Jones for that second spot. Defensive end is one of the Cavaliers most loaded rooms as this unit added four transfers since last season with Ohio State's Mitchell Melton, UNLV's Fisher Camac, and Elon's Cazeem Moore leading the charge.
- Linebackers: No changes from the spring. James Jackson and Kam Robinson anchoring the Virginia defense once again is massive for defensive coordinator John Rudzinski. For Linebackers Position Preview
- Cornerbacks: Virginia added five cornerbacks via the transfer portal this spring making it difficult to project the starting lineup. Of these transfers, we have Donavan Platt as a starter as he started all 14 games for the Army Black Knights last year. Alongside him we have Utah transfer Kenan Johnson listed as the starter although with him coming off knee injury and not listed as a starter this spring for Utah by most outlets its difficult to predict how he will fare in Charlottesville. Emmanuel Karnley who transfers over from Miami after not securing a starting spot simarly to Johnson. Between the two of them, we give the nod to the experienced veteran in Johnson, although fall training camp will be a battle for the two starting spots. Other guys who are on the roster are Cincinnati transfer Jordan Robinson and Georgia State Ja'Maric Morris along with Ja'Son Prevard who joined the Hoos in January. Prevard will have the most experience within the UVa system, although he could feature as a SPUR for the Cavaliers with Caleb Hardy. Prevard experimented at nickel this spring. These transfer additions come on the heels of injuries this spring from Jam Jackson and Dre Walker. For Cornerbacks Preview
- Safeties: The Hoos added Da'Marcus Crosby from New Mexico State and Christian Charles from Tennessee, although we still have Antonio Clary and Louisville transfer Devin Neal starting. For Safeties Preview
Virginia Football Projected 2025 Depth Chart: Special Teams
Position
Starter
Backup
Punter
Daniel Sparks
Elijah Slibeck
Kickoff
Daniel Sparks
Vadin Bruot
Placekicker
Will Bettridge
Vadin Bruot
Punt Return
Suderian Harrison
Cam Ross
Kickoff Return
Cam Ross
Josiah Abdullah
Long Snapper
Bryce Robinson
Hayden Rollison
Virginia Special Teams Notes
- One change to the Virginia special teams unit with two-sport athlete Max Prozny transferring to Georgia Southern for baseball, meaning Vadin Bruot takes over as the Hoos' backup kicker. Also on the roster is freshman Jorge Diaz Nicolas.
- Special teams is otherwise unchanged with Daniel Sparks once again handling punter and kickoff duties while Will Bettridge serves as the Hoos placekicker. For Special Teams Preview