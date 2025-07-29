Cavaliers Now

Virginia Football Depth Chart Projection Ahead of Fall Camp

With fall camp only a day away, it's time for our initial depth chart ahead of the 2025 Virginia football season. With a ton of spring transfers to fill roster needs, we take our first stab at projecting how these new transfers fit the mold headed into the fourth year of the Tony Elliott era.

For a link to our post spring football depth chart: Virginia Football Depth Chart Projection Post Spring Football

Virginia Football Projected 2025 Depth Chart: Offense

Position

Starter

Backup #1

Backup #2

QB

Chandler Morris

Daniel Kaelin

Grady Brosterhous

RB

Xavier Brown

J'Mari Taylor

Harrison Waylee

WR

Trell Harris

Andre Greene Jr.

Cam Ross

WR

Jahmal Edrine

Jayden Thomas

Josiah Abdullah

WR

Kam Courtney

Suderian Harrison

Eli Wood

TE

Dakota Twitty

Sage Ennis

John Rogers

LT

McKale Boley

David Wohlabaugh Jr.

Tyshawn Wyatt

LG

Noah Josey

Kevin Wigenton II

Grant Ellinger

C

Brady Wilson

Noah Hartsoe

RG

Drake Metcalf

Ethan Sipe

RT

Wallace Unamba

Makilan Thomas

Ben York

Virginia Offense Notes

  • Quarterbacks: There are no changes from the spring. Freshman Bjorn Jurgensen and Cole Geer are also on the roster. For QB Position Preview
  • Running Backs: Xavier Brown and J'Mari Taylor are still RB1 and 2, respectively, although this unit welcomes Wyoming transfer Harrison Waylee, who has the opportunity to shake up the current order. With Waylee redshirting last year to be fully healthy, he can definitely shoot up the order. Expect all three to play considerable minutes this fall. For RB Position Preview
  • Wide Receivers: No changes from the spring. For WR Position Preview
  • Tight Ends: No changes from the spring. One name to keep an eye on throughout the season will be Walker Wallace, who transferred in after four years of lacrosse at Cornell. For TE Position Preview
  • Offensive Line: The Hoos welcome three new offensive line transfers: David Wohlabaugh Jr. from Syracuse, Wallace Unamba from Kentucky, and Makilan Thomas from Arkansas State. With the new additions, expect battles for both tackle positions this fall. Drake Metcalf and Noah Josey both have experience at center if Brady Wilson were to go down. Tyshawn Wyatt has experience at left guard and left tackle. For Offensive Line Deep Dive
Xavier Brown Virgini
Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Xavier Brown (0) gestures to the Pittsburgh student section after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Virginia Football Projected 2025 Depth Chart: Defense

Position

Starter

Backup #1

Backup #2

DE

Cazeem Moore

Terrell Jones

Daniel Rickert

NT

Jahmeer Carter

Anthony Britton

Sichan John

DT

Jason Hammond

Hunter Osborne

Jacob Holmes

Bandit DE

Mitchell Melton

Fisher Camac

Billy Koudelka

WILL LB

James Jackson

Maddox Marcellus

Myles Brown

MIKE LB

Kam Robinson

Trey McDonald

Stevie Bracey

SPUR

Caleb Hardy

Landon Danley

LC

Donavan Platt

Emmanuel Karnley

Ja'Son Prevard

RC

Kenan Johnson

Jordan Robinson

Ja'Maric Morris

FS

Devin Neal

Christian Charles

Ethan Minter

SS

Antonio Clary

Da'Marcus Crosby

Corey Costner

Virginia Defense Notes

  • Defensive Tackles: Sichan John was recently described by defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing as, "the most gifted first-year defensive lineman we’ve taken since we’ve been here." Watch for his development over the course of his first season in Charlottesville. At the front Jason Hammond and Jahmeer Carter are expected to lead the charge, same as the beginning of last season. For Defensive Line Preview
  • Defensive Ends: The Hoos added Daniel Rickert from Tennessee Tech, who will be battling with Terrell Jones for that second spot. Defensive end is one of the Cavaliers most loaded rooms as this unit added four transfers since last season with Ohio State's Mitchell Melton, UNLV's Fisher Camac, and Elon's Cazeem Moore leading the charge.
  • Linebackers: No changes from the spring. James Jackson and Kam Robinson anchoring the Virginia defense once again is massive for defensive coordinator John Rudzinski. For Linebackers Position Preview
  • Cornerbacks: Virginia added five cornerbacks via the transfer portal this spring making it difficult to project the starting lineup. Of these transfers, we have Donavan Platt as a starter as he started all 14 games for the Army Black Knights last year. Alongside him we have Utah transfer Kenan Johnson listed as the starter although with him coming off knee injury and not listed as a starter this spring for Utah by most outlets its difficult to predict how he will fare in Charlottesville. Emmanuel Karnley who transfers over from Miami after not securing a starting spot simarly to Johnson. Between the two of them, we give the nod to the experienced veteran in Johnson, although fall training camp will be a battle for the two starting spots. Other guys who are on the roster are Cincinnati transfer Jordan Robinson and Georgia State Ja'Maric Morris along with Ja'Son Prevard who joined the Hoos in January. Prevard will have the most experience within the UVa system, although he could feature as a SPUR for the Cavaliers with Caleb Hardy. Prevard experimented at nickel this spring. These transfer additions come on the heels of injuries this spring from Jam Jackson and Dre Walker. For Cornerbacks Preview
  • Safeties: The Hoos added Da'Marcus Crosby from New Mexico State and Christian Charles from Tennessee, although we still have Antonio Clary and Louisville transfer Devin Neal starting. For Safeties Preview

Virginia Football Projected 2025 Depth Chart: Special Teams

Position

Starter

Backup

Punter

Daniel Sparks

Elijah Slibeck

Kickoff

Daniel Sparks

Vadin Bruot

Placekicker

Will Bettridge

Vadin Bruot

Punt Return

Suderian Harrison

Cam Ross

Kickoff Return

Cam Ross

Josiah Abdullah

Long Snapper

Bryce Robinson

Hayden Rollison

Virginia Special Teams Notes

  • One change to the Virginia special teams unit with two-sport athlete Max Prozny transferring to Georgia Southern for baseball, meaning Vadin Bruot takes over as the Hoos' backup kicker. Also on the roster is freshman Jorge Diaz Nicolas.
  • Special teams is otherwise unchanged with Daniel Sparks once again handling punter and kickoff duties while Will Bettridge serves as the Hoos placekicker. For Special Teams Preview

