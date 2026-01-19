What Virginia's Offensive Transfer Portal Additions Mean For The Cavaliers

Virginia did a really good job of improving its roster on offense despite changes throughout. Several players graduated and moved on, including J’Mari Taylor and Harrison Waylee. Quarterback Chandler Morris ran out of eligibility for the Hoos after the 2025 season.

Virginia has one of the best quarterback rooms in the country after landing two starting quarterbacks with over 10 games started in the season. Beau Pribula was the big acquisition for the Hoos, who led Missouri to a 6-2 record in 2025 before going down with a dislocated ankle. He finished with 1,941 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season, and had four games with 240+ passing yards.

Eli Holstein started as a freshman for the Pittsburgh Panthers and led them to a 7-0 start in 2024 before finishing 7-3 on the season. He was highly productive, throwing for 2,225 yards and 17 touchdowns. In 2025, he came in as the starter for the Panthers before going down with an injury after the Boston College game. He would get his job replaced by Mason Heintschel, the true freshman. He finished with 1,081 passing yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025. Holstein provides depth at the position and a lot of experience for the Cavaliers heading into 2026.

The running back room is replete with weapons after the departure of Taylor and Waylee. Virginia was aggressive and landed Peyton Lewis, Solomon Beebe, and Jekail Middlebrook to strengthen the room. This instantly makes the Hoos a better team and one that can lean on multiple backs to carry the load. Middlebrook has rushed for 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns in his career. As a freshman, Lewis had seven rushing touchdowns. Beebe rushed for 338 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. The running back room is also another that is very deep and loaded with players who are really good and play at a high level.

Despite some losses at wide receiver with Eli Wood, Trell Harris, Andre Greene Jr, and Suderian Harrison no longer with the team, the Hoos have balanced out the roster and added some players who can make a difference. The Cavalier added Jacquon Gibson, Tyson Davis, Da’Shawn Martin, and Rico Flores Jr to round out the roster from the portal. Those four additions, along with Jahmal Edrine and Kameron Courtney, should be solid next fall.

On the offensive line, Virginia returned three key starters in McKale Boley, Drake Metcalf, and Noah Josey. They also brought back Monroe Mills, who missed the majority of the 2025 season. In the portal, they were solid in adding Ryan Brubaker and Alex Payne. The Hoos overall felt really confident with key starters returning for the 2026 campaign and didn’t add a bunch on the offensive line.

At the tight end spot, the Hoos lost Sage Ennis to the NFL draft. However, they brought back Dakota Twitty and John Rogers. Connor Cox was the only tight end they brought in from the portal to round out the tight ends with three solid options at the position.

So what does it mean?

It means that Virginia attacked the portal aggressively and landed a number of players who can have a major impact in 2026. You look at guys like Lewis, Pribula, Flores Jr, Connor Cox, and Middlebrook as all guys who should impact the game next fall. If you are going to be a good team and build on a historic season, you have to attack the portal and bring in impact guys. Head coach Tony Elliot has shown that, which is why they had such a good season in 2025. With the portal additions, they should be able to take a huge step forward as a program and potentially contend for a playoff spot.

