Who Has Seen Their Stock Rise So Far In Fall Camp For Virginia?
Fall Camp is rolling on for Virginia and the Cavaliers are getting closer and closer to their season opener against Coastal Carolina on Aug. 30th.
With nearly two weeks to go until UVA kicks things off, who has seen their stock rise so far in fall camp?
1. WR Cam Ross
There has not been a player who has seen his stock rise more than wide receiver Cam Ross, who looks like he might be impact player alongside quarterback Chandler Morris in this offense. The James Madison transfer has been fantastic so far could emerge as the top target for Morris this fall.
In his career (four years at UConn and one at James Madison), Ross has totaled 151 catches for 1,799 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per catch. This past season with the Dukes, Ross caught 37 passes for 443 yards and three touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Ross played 710 snaps this past season at James Madison and finished with a 57.2 grade.
2. RB Noah Vaughn
While J'Mari Taylor and Xavier Brown get a lot of attention in the backfield, don't forget about Vaughn. Vaughn is very experienced and could be a crucial depth piece for UVA this season.
Last season, Vaughn had 36 carries for 120 yards, averaging 3.3 yards per carry. From the way his fall camp has been going, he could be in line to do more for Virginia this season.
Yesterday, special teams coordinator Keith Gaither had this to say about Vaughn and his journey:
"It was a long process…He was going to commit to Coastal Carolina. In the summer, we…called, begged, and pleaded [with him to] just come to camp. [He] came to camp and did good. And we extended the offer the following day. And then he eventually committed. And when they commit to us, whether you get hurt tomorrow, the next day…our word is our bond, so we're going to keep our word…I was there at the playoff game when he broke his leg. And obviously I was disappointed. [His] parents were a little concerned just like that question. I said, well, he's fine. He's going to be fine. And then he got hurt again in camp. So it's been a long process for him…I'm happy for him that you're starting to see all the things you saw three years ago. [He's] always been talented. It's more about the maturity part of it. And some people mature [faster] than others. It took him some time to get adjusted because he [was] such a good player in high school, and then [he] had to sit and learn how to play a backup role. And it just took some time for him. But at this point now, he's doing a great job. I'm proud of him. I'm proud of him because at one point I wasn't sure he'll make it to be truthful with you."
3. WR Isaiah Robinson
With the experienced players that Virginia is bringing back at wide receiver, it will tough for a true freshman to get many reps, but from all indications, Robinson seems to be pushing for that.
4. K Will Bettridge
A kicker? You bet. Bettridge has been getting praise from gaither this fall and he could be a real weapon or UVA this fall:
"I saw it today. He had a 51-yarder today and cleared it pretty [easily]. [He] didn't kick well Saturday, which was a little disappointing. The first time going out, we had six live kicks. [We] had a couple…bad snaps, had some low kicks, [and] we had two of them blocked. So he responded well today. He came back and came back true to form. [I] think Will has got the capability of being one of the top kickers in the ACC. We [have] some kids that are pushing him, [and] the competition is starting to heat up, but he's doing well at this point."