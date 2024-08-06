Cavaliers Now

Four-Star Power Forward Tre Singleton Includes Virginia in Top Eight

Matt Newton

Four-star power forward Tre Singleton included Virginia in his top eight schools.
Four-star power forward Tre Singleton included Virginia in his top eight schools. / Joe Timmerman/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
Four-star power forward Tre Singleton cut his recruitment to eight schools on Tuesday and Virginia made the cut along with Clemson, Northwestern, Butler, Xavier, Louisville, Notre Dame, and Purdue.

A 6'8" forward out of Jeffersonville High School in Louisville, Singleton is rated a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, but is a four-star according to On3, which also has him rated as the No. 97 overall recruit in the class of 2025, the No. 22-ranked power forward in the country, and the No. 5 player in the state of Indiana.

Singleton collected offers from more than 20 programs, but narrowed his recruitment down to this final eight this week. It's unclear how much of a chance Virginia actually has with Singleton, as he never announced that he's been offered by the Cavaliers nor UVA has been reported as being involved with his recruitment until making his final eight.

Last season, Singleton averaged 14.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in 27 games in his junior season at Jeffersonville, per MaxPreps. He is also having a solid summer, garnering further interest from major conference programs.

Virginia has made the cut lists for five four-star recruits from the class of 2025:
- PG Chance Mallory (Charlottesville, VA)
- SF Cam Ward (Washington, D.C.)
- PF London Jemison (West Hartford, CT)
- CG Derek Dixon (Washington, D.C.)
- PF Tre Singleton (Jeffersonville, IN)

Virginia currently has two open scholarships for the 2025-2026 season.

