How to Watch Virginia vs. Florida State: Tipoff Time, TV Channel
Virginia will conclude the home portion of its 2024-2025 men's basketball schedule when the Cavaliers host Florida State in Leonard Hamilton's final trip to John Paul Jones Arena on Tuesday night in Charlottesville, Virginia. UVA and FSU are both dealing with the losses of Hall of Fame head coaches, as Tony Bennett retired a couple of weeks before the season began, while Hamilton announced in early February that he would be resigning from his post at the end of the season after 23 years in Tallahassee.
Virginia leads Florida State 29-28 in the all-time series that dates back to 1992 and the Cavaliers are 17-10 against the Seminoles in Charlottesville and 7-5 at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA has won each of the last three meetings with FSU, including an 80-76 win in Tallahassee the last time these two teams met on February 10th, 2024 and a 62-57 win for UVA the last time these two teams met in Charlottesville on December 3rd, 2022. Virginia and Florida State are two of three teams currently tied for 10th place in the ACC standings with a 7-11 record in conference play (the other being Pittsburgh).
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Florida State, including tipoff time, TV channel and streaming designations, and radio details.
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles (16-13, 7-11 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (14-15, 7-11 ACC)
Date/Time: Tuesday, March 4th at 9pm ET
Location: John Paul Jones Arena (14,623) in Charlottesville, Virginia
How to watch: ACC Network
How to stream: ESPN.com/watch & ESPN+
Commentators: Anish Shroff (Play-by-Play), Randolph Childress (Analyst)
How to listen: SiriusXM 162 or 193, SXM App 955 | Virginia Sports Radio Network | Seminole Sports Network
