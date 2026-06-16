2026 predictions for Virginia football: Record, MVP, Most Improved Player and more

I just revisited my 2025 predictions for the Cavaliers — it is now time to make my new picks for 2026. Hopefully they age gracefully and not like whatever lurks on the bathroom floors at Scott Stadium.

Record: 10-2, third in ACC. Pop-Tarts Bowl

Virginia does not face a titanically rigorous ACC schedule. Because the Cavaliers are coming off of a strong campaign and have the most experienced roster in the country, the floor should be eight wins — and realistically, this should be a nine or 10-win team. There is only one game in which the Cavaliers should be significant underdogs, which is a road date at SMU. And other than the Virginia Tech game, there may not be another game in which Virginia is an underdog at all. That is a real possibility.

If the Cavaliers beat the Mustangs in Dallas, Texas, they will probably return to the ACC Championship game. If they lose, though, they could miss out even with a 10-2 record. Miami could very well go 12-0, and SMU could hold the tiebreaker over Virginia. But even without a trip to Charlotte, N.C., the Cavaliers should still play in one of the top bowl games. Perhaps that is the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Fla, or another visit to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Holiday Bowl is also a possibility.

Virginia beats Virginia Tech on the road for the first time since 1998

I predict that Ethan Grunkemeyer will become one of the ACC’s better quarterbacks, however, it would be ridiculous to assume Virginia Tech is going to magically vault itself from 3-9 to 10-2. The Hokies were handed a brutal ACC schedule with games at Miami, SMU and Clemson plus a trip out to Cal and home battles against Virginia, Pitt and Georgia Tech. Virginia Tech does have a few freebies on the schedule, but I predict the Hokies go 6-6 or 5-7 in the first year under Coach James Franklin. One of those losses, I predict, is coming against the Cavaliers.

Awards

Offensive MVP: Beau Pribula

Defensive MVP: Corey Costner

Freshman of the Year: Derek Uran

Play of the Year: Kam Robinson

Comeback Player of the Year: Monroe Mills and Ja’Maric Morris

Transfer of the Year: Peyton Lewis

Most Improved: Kam Courtney

If Pribula starts every game at quarterback and leads Virginia to similar levels of success as Chandler Morris, then he is the easy choice for Offensive MVP. On the other side, Costner is a sleeper pick who I believe could have a tremendous breakout campaign.

The Cavaliers’ SPUR position is put in spots to make plays, which Ja’Son Prevard (and Costner) did in spades last season. Now that Costner is the starter, he could surprise and take over as an All-ACC player.

Another player primed for playing time is Uran. With Kam Robinson and Maddox Marcellus dealing with injuries and James Jackson out of eligibility, the freshman Uran could find his way onto the field at linebacker or on special teams quickly.

When Robinson does return, though, I predict he will make some play worthy of a SportsCenter Top 10 spot — maybe he forces a fumble and returns it for a touchdown, records a pick six or another game-clinching safety.

While Virginia lost one Morris, another returned. Ja’Maric Morris was a promising portal acquisition at defensive back, but he suffered a season-ending injury before ever playing in a regular season game for the Cavaliers.

He is now back, and with the experience of someone who has been in college football since 2021, he could earn notable playing time. I predict Morris to be worthy of Comeback Player of the Year along with Monroe Mills, Virginia’s top portal commit from last offseason — who also missed the whole 2025 season and will make a major impact in 2026.

With loads of respect to the defensive side of the ball, I predict Peyton Lewis will be the most impactful transfer — other than Pribula, who would win this award if I were to allow players to win multiple awards. If Lewis takes the J’Mari Taylor role and runs with it, he should be an All-ACC player.

He certainly has the talent to do so. Lewis could become a fan favorite. Sticking with the offense, Kam Courtney is my pick for Most Improved. He figures to nab a starting role in the slot this year, and with increased playing time, he could become one of Pribula’s favorite targets.